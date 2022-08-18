Skip to main content

Mets Claim Yolmer Sánchez, Designate Patrick Mazeika For Assignment

The Mets claimed infielder Yolmer Sánchez off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, and designated catcher Patrick Mazeika for assignment.

The New York Mets claimed infielder Yolmer Sánchez off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. In a corresponding move, catcher Patrick Mazeika was designated for assignment, the team announced.

Sánchez, 30, is a glove-first infielder who has experience playing second base, third base and shortstop. 

In 2019, as a member of the Chicago White Sox, Sánchez won a Gold Glove award after logging five defensive runs saved (DRS) and having a 4.9 ultimate zone range (UZR).

For his career, Sánchez has 11 DRS at second base and 12 DRS at third base.

With the Red Sox this year, Sánchez has played second base exclusively, but will give the Mets a little flexibility with the injuries to Eduardo Escobar and Luis Guillorme.

The team currently has Deven Marrero on their 26-man roster as a backup infielder, but Sánchez may have been brought on to displace him. No official roster move has been made yet, however.

Mazeika, 28, became a folk hero of sorts for the Mets in 2021, after recording two walk-offs before he recorded his first MLB hit.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Overall, though, Mazeika has been shuffled back between Triple-A and the majors the last two seasons, appearing in 61 games total with -0.2 fWAR.

Read More:

- What Carlos Carrasco's Injury Could Mean For Mets

- How Bobby Bonilla's Infamous Contract Deferral Selling For $180 Thousand Came to Be

- Is It Time For the New York Mets to Consider Brett Baty or Mark Vientos?

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@rtpiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Yolmer SanchezNew York Mets

Read More

Mets Claim Yolmer Sánchez, Designate Patrick Mazeika For Assignment

Brett Baty Has Major League Debut For the Mets History Books

Mets Updates: Escobar, Walker, Lucchesi, Clay

Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) celebrates after a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park.
News

Brett Baty Has Major League Debut For the Mets History Books

By Rob Piersall
Mets’ Eduardo Escobar sidelined for “non-workplace event.”
News

Mets Updates: Escobar, Walker, Lucchesi, Clay

By Rob Piersall
Jun 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) tapes his bat in the dugout before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.
News

Mets First Baseman Pete Alonso to Play For Team USA in World Baseball Classic

By Rob Piersall
Jul 17, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kevin Parada puts on a jersey after he was selected by the New York Mets as the 11th player in the MLB draft at XBox Plaza at LA Live.
News

MLB Pipeline Releases Updated New York Mets Top 30 Prospects

By Rob Piersall
Aug 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard (43) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Noah Syndergaard Will Not Face Mets in Philadelphia This Weekend

By Rob Piersall
May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) returns to the dugout after replacing the pitcher during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
News

For the New York Mets, "It's Time to Be Big Boys"

By Rob Piersall
Jun 15, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first round pick in the 2019 MLB draft Brett Baty addresses the media after being introduced during a press conference prior to the game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets to Call Up Top Prospect Brett Baty

By Rob Piersall
Jun 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Carlos Carrasco Sidelined 3-4 Weeks with Low-Level Oblique Strain

By Rob Piersall