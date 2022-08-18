Mets Claim Yolmer Sánchez, Designate Patrick Mazeika For Assignment

The New York Mets claimed infielder Yolmer Sánchez off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. In a corresponding move, catcher Patrick Mazeika was designated for assignment, the team announced.

Sánchez, 30, is a glove-first infielder who has experience playing second base, third base and shortstop.

In 2019, as a member of the Chicago White Sox, Sánchez won a Gold Glove award after logging five defensive runs saved (DRS) and having a 4.9 ultimate zone range (UZR).

For his career, Sánchez has 11 DRS at second base and 12 DRS at third base.

With the Red Sox this year, Sánchez has played second base exclusively, but will give the Mets a little flexibility with the injuries to Eduardo Escobar and Luis Guillorme.

The team currently has Deven Marrero on their 26-man roster as a backup infielder, but Sánchez may have been brought on to displace him. No official roster move has been made yet, however.

Mazeika, 28, became a folk hero of sorts for the Mets in 2021, after recording two walk-offs before he recorded his first MLB hit.

Overall, though, Mazeika has been shuffled back between Triple-A and the majors the last two seasons, appearing in 61 games total with -0.2 fWAR.

