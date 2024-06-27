Mets Could be Major Players to Sign Yankees' Superstar in Offseason
NEW YORK - This would be a significant plot twist and the swipe of the century for the New York Met if they can pull it off.
MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post spoke to New York Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto on Tuesday ahead of the Subway Series at Citi Field, who indicated that he intends to go to free agency in the offseason.
And then there are the Mets, the rival team that plays across town with an owner in Steve Cohen, who yields a massive check book. So could it happen?
As Heyman transcribed from his conversation with Soto in The Post:
"If anyone thinks he’s signing in-season, they can forget it (The Yankees said they were going to try in-season but behind the scenes they seem to understand it isn’t happening). When I suggested to Soto the Mets could make a play for him, he said, “We will see. In the offseason we will figure it out. I’ll let [agent Scott Boras] do his thing. We’re going to see.”
It has been a tale of two seasons for the Mets, who endured a league-worst month of May, and now are playing the best baseball of any club in June. Funny how things can change on a dime.
The Mets have a major decision to make of their own when the 2024 season officially concludes, and that involves franchise cornerstone first baseman Pete Alonso, who is also set to become a free agent for the first time in his career.
Could the Mets sign both Alonso and Soto? With Cohen anything seems possible; especially with a significant amount of money coming off the books for the Mets ahead of 2025.
For now, Soto is loving his time in the Bronx and feels like a natural Yankee. That said, he is setting himself up for a historic payday at 25-years-old. If the Mets blow him away with a record-setting offer, it would be hard to say no.