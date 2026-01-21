Bo Bichette's 2-Word Juan Soto Verdict Speaks Volumes After Mets Introduction

The New York Mets made a major splash in free agency when they signed Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal last week.

This was a huge win for the Mets. While New York didn't necessarily need another infielder, they added one of the most well-rounded hitters in the league and a guy who thrives in clutch spots with runners in scoring position.

While Bichette isn't known for being a good defender, the bottom line is that the impact he'll make with his bat will surely make this contract worthwhile, even if he only sticks around for one season (he has a player opt-out after the 2026 campaign).

Bichette had his introductory press conference with the Mets on January 21, which provided fans with their first glimpse of Bichette wearing a Mets uniform and got to see him speak about his new club.

Bo Bichette's Juan Soto Opinion Speaks Volumes

One of the most interesting aspects of Bichette coming to Queens is how he'll slot in among the Mets' other superstars, most notably Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto.

While there will be a lot of intrigue around how Carlos Mendoza sets the Mets' lineup, perhaps even more important is how Bichette will mesh with these two stars in the clubhouse — especially given the reports about Soto and Lindor not necessarily having a great relationship with each other.

But Bichette made it clear that he holds Lindor in very high regard, which he conveyed when speaking with the media after his press conference ended.

"Special player," Bichette said when asked about getting to play alongside Soto this season, per an X post from SNY.

He then added, "Incredible competitor, someone who has matched pretty much every moment he's been introduced to, [in the] World Series, playoffs, things like that. So to play with one of the best players in baseball — and there's a few guys on this team, not just one — but yeah. I'm just excited to see how these guys can make me better."

Mets fans are excited to see the same thing. Given that Bichette is more of a contact hitter than a power threat, one would assume that he'll slot in ahead of Soto in the lineup, perhaps in the two-hole with Soto batting third.

But having protection behind Soto in the lineup is crucial, so Carlos Mendoza might move things around and see what sticks in the early part of the season.

