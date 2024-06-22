Mets Duo Could Be Traded This Summer At Deadline Despite Recent Turnaround
The New York Mets have been red-hot lately.
New York has completely turned things around and has started to look like a club that could make a run at a postseason spot. While this is the case, the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline certainly will be something to keep an eye on for the club.
The Mets could end up adding this summer but there still could be some changes on the way. The New York Post's Mike Puma hinted that the Mets could trade starters.
"One sense I have gotten from Mets people: they are open to potentially trading starting pitchers ahead of the deadline - and still competing for the postseason - with Kodai Senga, Christian Scott, and Jose Butto, among others, seen as possible rotation adds," Puma said.
It's unclear exactly what the club will do, but Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter mentioned Sean Manaea and José Quintana as possible trade options while ranking the best available pitchers
"These starting pitchers did not quite crack our top 10, but they could all be on the move to contenders this summer," Reuter said. "(Right-handed pitcher) Paul Blackburn, (Oakland Athletics), (Right-handed pitcher) Chris Flexen, (Chicago White Sox), (Left-handed pitcher) Austin Gomber, (Colorado Rockies), (Right-handed pitcher) Dakota Hudson, (Colorado Rockies), (Left-handed pitcher) Sean Manaea, NYM, (Right-handed pitcher) Nick Martinez, (Cincinnati Reds), (Left-handed pitcher) Martín Pérez, (Pittsburgh Pirates), (Left-handed pitcher) José Quintana, NYM, (Left-handed pitcher) Trevor Rogers, (Miami Marlins)."
While this isn't a guarantee that either Manaea or Quintana will be moved, they could be with more depth coming for the Mets rotation.
