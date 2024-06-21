White Sox Bounce-Back Hurler Expected To Be Dealt; Should Mets Get Involved?
The New York Mets are starting to look like a team that could end up adding this summer rather than having a major firesale.
New York has completely turned things around lately and now is in a position to compete for a National League Wild Card spot. The Mets are in striking distance of a postseason spot and if they can continue to play like they have lately, certainly could get the job done.
The Mets have plenty of talent on the roster and could look to add this summer. If the Mets look to add, they should consider a way to improve the starting rotation while maintaining spending flexibility for this upcoming offseason.
One player who could fit this description well is Chicago White Sox hurler Erick Fedde. He is having a great season with the White Sox and is expected to be moved, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"His return from Korea has been a success, and he’s good enough to help most contenders, at least in the regular season," Heyman said. "Another good contract situation: He’s in the first year of a two-year, $15M deal."
Fedde not only could help this season, but he is under contract for the 2025 campaign at a modest price tag. He has logged a 3.09 ERA in 15 starts so far this season and if he can maintain that level of play, certainly is worth the price tag.
New York likely won't make a massive splash but landing someone like Fedde shouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.
