Mets Fail To Take Series From Braves After Disastrous Sixth Inning

The Mets failed to take three out of four from the Braves after a disastrous sixth inning.

After sweeping the Braves in Tuesday's doubleheader, the Mets settled for a series split the following day in a 9-2 loss. 

New York was unable to take three out of four games from the Braves after a nightmare of a sixth inning, in which Adam Ottavino and Trevor Williams gave up seven runs. 

After tossing five hitless innings his last time out, starting pitcher Tylor Megill did not allow a hit against the Braves until the fifth inning. Megill increased his hitless streak total to 27 outs and nine straight frames across his last two outings. 

Megill and Ian Anderson matched each other with five shutout innings a piece. But in the top of the sixth, manager Buck Showalter pulled Megill with the bases loaded and one out, bringing in Ottavino, who became the first Mets' reliever to pitch three straight days this season. And this decision ultimately backfired. 

Ottavino allowed all three inherited runners to cross home plate, which were charged to Megill. But the Braves weren't done yet, scoring an additional two runs off of Ottavino. The righty failed to retire a batter, and was yanked for Trevor Williams, who allowed two more runs. And just like that, the Braves had a 7-0 lead.

As for the Mets' offense, they produced seven hits, went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position, left eight men on-base and were only able to scratch across one run against Anderson and the Braves' bullpen. 

Megill struck out nine batters, but received his first loss of the season (4-1 record). The Mets' franchise record of seven consecutive series victories to begin the year has officially ended. 

The Mets are now 18-9 on the season. They will begin a seven-game road trip on Thursday night, starting with a four-game set with the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, before heading back down to D.C. to face the Nationals for the final three games of this stretch. 

Drew Smith Becoming Integral Part of Mets’ Bullpen

- Carlos Carrasco Leads Mets To Doubleheader Sweep Of Braves

- Mets Lose Setup Man Trevor May To IL

