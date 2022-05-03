Skip to main content

Mets Lose Setup Man Trevor May To IL

The Mets lost their setup man Trevor May to the 15-day injured list.

NEW YORK -- The Mets will be down a setup man in their bullpen for at least the next two weeks. 

Prior to Tuesday's doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, relief pitcher Trevor May landed on the 15-day injured list with right triceps inflammation. As a result, the Mets called up right-hander Adonis Medina to take May's spot on the active roster.

May, 32, allowed two runs in the Mets' 3-2 series opener loss to the Braves on Monday. Afterward, the righty revealed that his arm was not healthy.

“I’m not feeling 100 percent healthy. Trying to work through some stuff. Not really battling through it," May said after Monday's loss. "It’s hard to compete when you’re just worried if something is going to hurt when you throw, to the point where I’m not very comfortable throwing my best pitches and taking too much time in between pitches to reset and try to get a little bit of energy to throw another one. By the end [of my outing] I was hoping that the ball was hit to someone. That’s no way to throw in a major league game."

May initially injured his triceps on April 11 in an appearance against the Phillies. However, he was able to rest for a few days and avoid an IL stint. This time, he wasn't as lucky. 

The righty underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning, which revealed triceps inflammation. As a result, the hurler landed on the IL. In May's absence, the Mets will lose a high-leverage arm late in games. 

May has posted an 8.64 ERA across 8.1 innings this season. The Mets will hope that he can recover and get back to himself in order to become a reliable late-inning reliever in their bullpen once more. 

"I’ll do anything to get back to feeling like me...I need to know what to do to feel good again... I just want to go out there and go after guys. That’s all I want."

