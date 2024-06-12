Mets Gold Glove Award Winner Could Be Traded; Could Giants Be Option?
The New York Mets have a handful of players that could end up being moved this summer.
New York has had a disappointing start to the season and seems to be preparing to be sellers this summer. There's a chance that the Mets can turn things around but they currently are nine games below .500 at 28-37.
The most talked about Mets trade candidate right now is superstar first baseman Pete Alonso but there are other players who could be moved. One player who has been mentioned as an option as well is outfielder Harrison Bader.
Bader has been solid for the Mets this season and could bring in a solid return if he were to be dealt this summer. One team that could make some sense as a trade partner is the San Francisco Giants. San Francisco reportedly is looking for a short-term option in center field, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"The Giants are searching for a long-term answer at shortstop as well as a short-term answer for center field with the loss of Jung Hoo Lee to season-ending shoulder surgery," Bowden said.
Bader will be a free agent at the end of the season and there has been no indication that he will be back with the Mets in 2024. He has one Gold Glove award under his belt and has slashed .263/.315/.363 in 58 games played so far this season.
If the Mets don't start racking up some wins, don't be surprised if Bader ends up getting moved.
More MLB: Handful Of Contenders Linked To Mets Star With Deal Becoming More Likely