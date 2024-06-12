Handful Of Contenders Linked To Mets Star With Deal Becoming More Likely
The New York Mets need to turn things around quickly if they want to hold on to their biggest star.
New York has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons so far this season. The Mets were hoping to bounce back after a tough 2023 season but have not been able to live up to expectations so far this season.
The Mets currently have a dreadful 28-37 record and are in real danger of selling for the second straight deadline. Last season there were plenty of rumors swirling around about the future of first baseman Pete Alonso.
New York ultimately decided to hang on to the slugger but that may not be the case this summer. He has been mentioned in trade rumors all season so far and a deal is becoming more and more likely.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly put together predictions for the deadline and unsurprisingly mentioned the Mets as sellers and floated the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, and Cleveland Guardians as possible options for Alonso.
"The New York Mets may not be mathematically out of the (National League) Wild Card race, but there's enough evidence for president of baseball operations David Stearns to take advantage of a seller's market and continue to set the team up well for the future," Kelly said. "Obviously, three-time All-Star Pete Alonso, one of the game's elite power producers, will be the name that's most watched in Flushing.
"As a rental, Alonso should be of interest to a slew of (American League) teams, including the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, and Cleveland Guardians. The Mets could get a respectable return for Alonso now and still have a chance to re-sign him in the winter, even if things like that rarely pan out."
New York will need to start racking up wins soon if it wants to keep Alonso this summer.
