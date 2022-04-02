Mets Hopeful Max Scherzer Will Be Ready For Opening Day Despite Hamstring Issue

In the wake of Friday's news that Mets ace Jacob deGrom will be shutdown from throwing for a month due to a stress reaction in his right scapula, it was discovered that co-ace Max Scherzer is dealing with a tweaked hamstring.

WFAN's Evan Roberts was the first to reveal the news about Scherzer's hamstring tweak.

At the moment, Scherzer's hamstring issue is believed to be minor, and the team is hopeful that he will be ready to start on Opening Day. MLB Network reported the former and SNY was on the latter, regarding Scherzer's status for the Mets' season-opener in D.C.

Prior to reports about Scherzer's ailment, the righty was scheduled to toss seven innings in a simulated-game at Clover Park on Saturday. And according to manager Buck Showalter, Scherzer will still pitch this morning in what will be his final tune-up before the regular-season. Or in this case, potentially the final step to determine whether he will be ready for his first outing of the regular-season or not.

Scherzer, 37, was initially set to make his Mets' debut in the second game of the season on Friday, April 8. However, with deGrom out indefinitely, the Mets will be forced to move everyone up a day in their rotation. They initially had their starters on an extra day of rest during spring training in preparation of a potential injury on the staff.

And with regular-season just five days away, the Mets' biggest fear has already come to life after receiving deGrom's MRI results. Now they will hope their co-ace, Scherzer, is ready to replace deGrom on the mound on Opening Day.