Skip to main content

Mets' Jacob deGrom to Receive Follow-Up MRI Monday

Mets ace Jacob deGrom will receive his follow-up MRI on Monday. Find out what it might mean moving forward.

The Mets will be hoping the third time's the charm regarding their injured ace. 

Starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) will receive further imaging on Monday, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets.

MLB.com and The New York Post were the first to report on this new development. 

DeGrom recently began throwing on flat ground, extending as far as 60-feet. The right-hander's last MRI occurred on April 25 and showed "considerable healing." 

Today will mark deGrom's third round of imaging since April 1, in which his shoulder injury was first discovered. 

Depending on the imaging results, deGrom could be cleared to begin ramping up in his throwing progression. This would potentially put him on track to return to big-league action by mid-June. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

DeGrom was recently moved to the 60-day I.L., meaning he will not be eligible to come back until the second week of June at the earliest. 

Second-year hurler Tylor Megill has filled in for deGrom in the rotation to start the regular season, posting a 4-2 record and 4.41 ERA through seven outings. However, Megill landed on the 15-day I.L. on Sunday with right biceps tendinitis. 

Read More:

Mets Place Tylor Megill on IL With Biceps Inflammation

- Why Mets' J.D. Davis Could be on Verge of Breakout at the Plate

- Mets not Considering Francisco Álvarez to Replace Injured James McCann

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jacob deGromNew York Mets

Read More

Mets' Jacob deGrom to Receive Follow-Up MRI Monday

2 minutes ago

Mets Place Tylor Megill on IL With Biceps Inflammation

23 hours ago

Why Mets' J.D. Davis Could be on Verge of Breakout at the Plate

May 15, 2022
Mets' Tylor Megill endures nightmarish outing in career-worst start.
News

Mets Place Tylor Megill on IL With Biceps Inflammation

By Pat Ragazzo23 hours ago
Why Mets' J.D. Davis could be on the verge of breaking out at the plate.
News

Why Mets' J.D. Davis Could be on Verge of Breakout at the Plate

By Pat RagazzoMay 15, 2022
Francisco Alvarez
News

Mets not Considering Francisco Álvarez to Replace Injured James McCann

By Pat RagazzoMay 14, 2022
The Seattle Mariners optioned Jarred Kelenic to the minor leagues ahead of the team's series with the Mets.
News

Mariners Option Jarred Kelenic to Minors Ahead of Series With Mets

By Pat RagazzoMay 13, 2022
Mets catcher James McCann will undergo surgery for a fractured bone in his wrist.
News

Mets Catcher James McCann to Undergo Surgery for Fractured Bone in Wrist

By Pat RagazzoMay 13, 2022
How a now healthy Thomas Szapucki enhances the Mets' starting pitching depth at the upper levels of the minor leagues.
News

How a Healthy Thomas Szapucki Enhances an Area of Weakness for Mets

By Rob PiersallMay 13, 2022
Taijuan Walker delivered a gutsy performance in the Mets' rubber game victory over the Nationals.
News

Taijuan Walker, Mark Canha Lead Mets to Series Win Over Nationals

By Pat RagazzoMay 12, 2022
Why Robinson Canó's roster spot with Mets appears to be safe - for now.
News

Robinson Cano Nearing Deal With Padres, Mets' James McCann Dealing With Sore Wrist

By Pat RagazzoMay 12, 2022