Mets' Jacob deGrom to Receive Follow-Up MRI Monday

Mets ace Jacob deGrom will receive his follow-up MRI on Monday. Find out what it might mean moving forward.

The Mets will be hoping the third time's the charm regarding their injured ace.

Starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) will receive further imaging on Monday, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets.

MLB.com and The New York Post were the first to report on this new development.

DeGrom recently began throwing on flat ground, extending as far as 60-feet. The right-hander's last MRI occurred on April 25 and showed "considerable healing."

Today will mark deGrom's third round of imaging since April 1, in which his shoulder injury was first discovered.

Depending on the imaging results, deGrom could be cleared to begin ramping up in his throwing progression. This would potentially put him on track to return to big-league action by mid-June.

DeGrom was recently moved to the 60-day I.L., meaning he will not be eligible to come back until the second week of June at the earliest.

Second-year hurler Tylor Megill has filled in for deGrom in the rotation to start the regular season, posting a 4-2 record and 4.41 ERA through seven outings. However, Megill landed on the 15-day I.L. on Sunday with right biceps tendinitis.

