Mets Place Tylor Megill on IL With Biceps Inflammation

The Mets have placed pitcher Tylor Megill on the 15-day I.L. with right biceps inflammation. As a result, the righty will undergo an MRI.

The Mets will be holding their breath as they await the imaging results for one of their most important starting pitchers. 

On Sunday, a little under an hour before the first pitch of a rubber game between the Mets and Mariners at Citi Field, New York announced that Tylor Megill has been placed on the 15-day I.L. with right biceps inflammation and will undergo an MRI today.

The Mets say they will provide an update on Megill once more information is available. 

Megill is coming off the worst outing of his career, in which he surrendered a total of eight earned runs to the Washington Nationals across 1 1/3 innings on Wednesday. 

The 26-year-old stepped into the Mets' rotation to begin the season after ace Jacob deGrom landed on the I.L. with a stress reaction on his right scapula. Now, their pitching depth has taken an additional hit. 

Megill had a 4-1 record, 2.43 ERA and 36 strikeouts across his first six starts this year, before getting banged up by Washington in his latest performance. 

Megill's next turn in the rotation was due up on Monday. And although lefty David Peterson seems like the most logical choice to replace him in the interim, Peterson started for Triple A Syracuse on Friday, May 13. It's currently unknown what the Mets plan to do about a starter tomorrow.

Flame-throwing relief pitcher Colin Holderman has been called up to take Megill's spot on the active roster. The Mets moved Trevor May (stress reaction in right humerus) to the 60-day I.L. to clear room on the 40-man roster for Holderman. 

Why Mets' J.D. Davis Could be on Verge of Breakout at the Plate

- Mets not Considering Francisco Álvarez to Replace Injured James McCann

- Mariners Option Jarred Kelenic to Minors Ahead of Series With Mets

