Mets Manager Buck Showalter Receives One-Game Suspension

Mets manager Buck Showalter received a one-game suspension after MLB deemed Yoan Lopez intentionally threw at Kyle Schwarber on Sunday night. Lopez was suspended for three games.

NEW YORK -- The Mets will be without their manager in their series opener with the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Citi Field.

With just 19 minutes to go before first pitch, it was revealed that Buck Showalter received a one-game suspension and undisclosed fine after Major League Baseball deemed pitcher Yoan Lopez threw at Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber intentionally the night before. Lopez received a three-game suspension and undisclosed fine. 

Mets bench coach Glenn Sherlock is expected to serve as Showalter's replacement against the Braves on Monday. 

With the Mets leading by six runs in the ninth inning of their series finale with the Phillies, Lopez was issued a warning for throwing inside to Schwarber. Lopez then hit Alec Bohm with a changeup, however, no ejections were made, despite the initial warning that was distributed. This incident occurred after Francisco Lindor was beaned in the thigh with a pitch in the eighth inning. 

Lopez was optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse after the game. This is the second time in five days that Lopez has been fined for throwing near a batter. The righty came up-and-in to St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado at Busch Stadium last Wednesday, which caused benches to clear. 

The Mets lead the league with 20 hit by pitches, which resulted in a face-to-face meet between members of the team and MLB on Friday. For Showalter, this is the second game he will miss this season after undergoing a medical procedure on April 20.

