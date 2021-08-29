Mets' Noah Syndergaard Tests Positive For Covid-19

Mets' Noah Syndergaard tested positive for Covid-19 and will not make his second rehab start on Sunday.

Noah Syndergaard just can't catch a break.

After taking a huge step by making his first rehab outing on Thursday, Syndergaard was ultimately scratched from his second rehab start on Sunday due to testing positive for Covid-19.

As manager Luis Rojas initially shared, Syndergaard was dealing with a "non-baseball related injury," but that's all the information he was willing to provide.



It was later reported by Tim Healey of Newsday, that Syndergaard tested positive for Covid. Syndergaard is vaccinated, per Rojas, and no other Brooklyn Cyclones members were deemed as close contacts.

And to make matters worse, all of this madness occurred on the day of Syndergaard's 29th birthday.

The plan is for Syndergaard to build himself up, in order to return to the Mets as a relief pitcher. While the idea behind this thought process was for Syndergaard to be able to rejoin the team quicker, without having to fully stretch himself out, it is now uncertain of when he can get back on the mound after contracting Covid.

With 33 games left to play in the regular season as of Sunday afternoon, time is running out and Syndergaard's odds to return this year just took a hit.

Syndergaard is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career this winter. He has not pitched since September 2019 after undergoing March 2020 Tommy John surgery, and then suffering a setback of right elbow inflammation on his initial rehab assignment back in May.

Nido Still Banged Up

Catcher Tomas Nido is still dealing with thumb soreness and is out of the lineup for the second straight day. Nido went on the IL with a sprain on the same thumb on August 16, before rejoining the team on Friday.

Now, it appears as though he is not quite 100%. Luckily, Rojas said that Nido will be available off the bench today.