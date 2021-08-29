August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Mets' Noah Syndergaard Tests Positive For Covid-19

Mets' Noah Syndergaard tested positive for Covid-19 and will not make his second rehab start on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

Noah Syndergaard just can't catch a break.

After taking a huge step by making his first rehab outing on Thursday, Syndergaard was ultimately scratched from his second rehab start on Sunday due to testing positive for Covid-19.

As manager Luis Rojas initially shared, Syndergaard was dealing with a "non-baseball related injury," but that's all the information he was willing to provide. 

It was later reported by Tim Healey of Newsday, that Syndergaard tested positive for Covid. Syndergaard is vaccinated, per Rojas, and no other Brooklyn Cyclones members were deemed as close contacts.

And to make matters worse, all of this madness occurred on the day of Syndergaard's 29th birthday. 

The plan is for Syndergaard to build himself up, in order to return to the Mets as a relief pitcher. While the idea behind this thought process was for Syndergaard to be able to rejoin the team quicker, without having to fully stretch himself out, it is now uncertain of when he can get back on the mound after contracting Covid.

With 33 games left to play in the regular season as of Sunday afternoon, time is running out and Syndergaard's odds to return this year just took a  hit.

Syndergaard is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career this winter. He has not pitched since September 2019 after undergoing March 2020 Tommy John surgery, and then suffering a setback of right elbow inflammation on his initial rehab assignment back in May.

Nido Still Banged Up

Catcher Tomas Nido is still dealing with thumb soreness and is out of the lineup for the second straight day. Nido went on the IL with a sprain on the same thumb on August 16, before rejoining the team on Friday.

Now, it appears as though he is not quite 100%. Luckily, Rojas said that Nido will be available off the bench today.

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard made his first rehab appearance since May 27.
News

Mets' Noah Syndergaard Tests Positive For Covid-19

Mets retired legendary pitcher Jerry Koosman's No. 36.
News

Mets Retire Legendary Pitcher Jerry Koosman's No. 36

Mets activated catcher Tomas Nido off the IL on Friday.
News

Mets Activate Tomas Nido From IL; Noah Syndergaard To Make 2nd Rehab Appearance On Sunday

Mets ace Jacob deGrom received the fourth All-Star selection of his career.
News

Source: Mets Taking It Slow With Jacob deGrom

Francisco Lindor and Patrick Mazeika huddle together on the mound with Mets reliever Aaron Loup.
News

What The Mets Showed Us During This Disappointing Stretch

Mets' Carlos Carrasco threw his best start since joining the team, tossing seven innings of two-run ball against the best team in the league.
News

Mets Waste Carlos Carrasco's Gem In Loss To Giants

Mets' Pete Alonso crushes a game-tying two-run homer against the Giants on Thursday night.
News

Mets Get Swept By Giants To Cap Off Brutal 13-Game Stretch

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard made his first rehab appearance since May 27.
News

Mets' Noah Syndergaard Tosses First Rehab Outing Since May