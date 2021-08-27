Mets' Noah Syndergaard Tosses First Rehab Outing Since May

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard made his first rehab appearance since late-May. Find out how he fared.

NEW YORK-- In his first action since being shutdown on May 27 with right elbow inflammation, Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard threw one inning for High-A Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Syndergaard allowed a leadoff home run, and hit a batter, but bounced back to retire the next three hitters.

The goal was for him to throw 20 pitches maximum, but he was able to finish the inning on 16 total pitches (12 strikes).

"It felt great to get back out there, especially with the scare I had three months ago. Any time you have that type of setback with that type of injury it's scary," said Syndergaard after his start. "But I trust the surgeon and the performance staff I eat sleep and breathe recovery and I feel like I'm going in the right direction."

Syndergaard has not pitched in the majors since September 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020. And after suffering a setback in his rehab outing on May 27, he is chomping at the bit to get back to the big-leagues.

"Definitely feels like there is something missing in my life," said Syndergaard. "It's getting boring and I'm ready to go out there and compete with the guys and help them make a late push."

Tonight, Syndergaard threw all fastballs and changeups and his velocity sat between 94-96 mph.

According to Syndergaard, Dr. David Altchek and Dr. Neal ElAttrache have advised him not to throw his slider for the rest of the season, as they believe it could have led to his previous setback in May.

In addition to the slider, Syndergaard has decided to play it safe and not throw his curveball either, as it puts a similar torque on his elbow.

Although Syndergaard is someone who made a living on his dominant slider over the years, he isn't phased by not being able to throw this pitch.

"I'm not too frustrated with that," said Syndergaard. "It will allow me to hone in on my other pitches and focus on those (four-seam, two-seam, and changeup)."

When Syndergaard does finally make his return to the big-leagues, it will likely come as a reliever. But considering what he has gone through in the past 1.5 years, he only cares about making it back to the majors.

"I feel like I'm pretty flexible," he said. "It doesn't really matter to me. I just want to go out there and pitch in meaningful games and help the team win."

While he didn't have a perfect appearance, it was the first big step for Syndergaard who is hoping to make it back to the Mets by early-September.



"I was trying to change my mentality when I'm in a competitive setting and not worry about my mechanics."

"It's definitely a sigh of relief and a step in the right direction. We are going to evaluate how I'm feeling tomorrow and go from there....Thankful to come out tonight healthy and I felt really good."

Syndergaard is set to become a free-agent after the 2021 season ends, which has been in the back of his mind. And while his main focus is to make it back this year, he cannot envision himself leaving the Mets.

"That's definitely been on my mind but I'm just focused on getting back on the mound. I can't imagine leaving New York or the Mets....That run in 2015 is special in my mind and my goal is to get back there."

Syndergaard made his major league debut with the Mets back in 2015 and has spent his entire big-league career in Queens. The right-hander helped the Mets reach the World Series in 2015 during his rookie season.