Mets Officially Release Robinson Cano

The Mets have officially released Robinson Cano.

PHILADELPHIA -- The saga has come to an end. 

The Mets officially released Robinson Cano on Sunday after designating him for assignment on May 2. 

New York made the decision to DFA Cano on Monday when teams were forced to cut rosters down from 28 to 26 players after the first month of the regular season concluded. 

Although general manager Billy Eppler offered Cano the opportunity to go down to Triple-A Syracuse to get some at-bats in, the veteran second baseman/designated hitter did not pursue this plan of action. 

Six days later, he has been released from the organization and is now free to sign with another team. 

The Mets will owe Cano around $37.6 million, which was guaranteed on his contract across this season and 2023. Any club that signs Cano will only have to pay him a prorated share of the league minimum: $700,000.

Former Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen acquired Cano and closer Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners in a blockbuster trade in December 2018, in which New York included top prospect Jarred Kelenic as the center piece in the deal. 

Cano finished his Mets' career with a .269 batting average, .765 OPS, 24 home runs and 72 RBIs in just 168 games. The 39-year-old missed the entire 2021 season due to a year-long suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. 

On Sunday, the morning in which the Mets announced Cano's release, the eight-time All-Star posted a workout video on Twitter with the caption: "Never stop. Never settle. #training."

Cano, who's career has included two separate suspensions for PEDs, has produced a .302 average, 2,632 hits, 335 home runs, 1,305 RBIs in 17 big-league seasons. 

Roster Move:

The Mets selected right-handed reliever Stephen Nogosek from Triple-A Syracuse. As a result, Adonis Medina has been optioned. However, Medina will serve as the 27th man on the Mets' active roster during Sunday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

In order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Nogosek, the Mets moved Sean Reid-Foley (partially torn UCL) to the 60-day IL. 

