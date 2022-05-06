Skip to main content

Mets Overcome Seven Run Deficit In Miraculous Comeback Win Over Phillies

The Mets overcame a seven run deficit to pull off a miraculous comeback victory over the Phillies on Friday night.

PHILADELPHIA -- It's never truly over until It's over with this team - even on their worst night. 

The Mets found themselves in a 7-0 hole after four innings due to a rough outing by Taijuan Walker. 

Their offense was shut down by Phillies starter Aaron Nola, who allowed one run on three hits across seven innings. And entering the ninth, the Mets trailed by a score of 7-1. 

But Buck Showalter's club didn't quit. 

The Mets somehow pulled off a miraculous comeback, rattling off seven runs in the top of the ninth to steal a 8-7 victory at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.

It all started when Francisco Lindor, who has been slumping at the plate and in the field, launched a two-run homer to pull the Mets closer. 

After Pete Alonso's double and Jeff McNeil's single setup first-and-third with one out, Phillies manager Joe Girardi yanked James Norwood in favor of Corey Knebel.

But Knebel allowed an infield single to Mark Canha and a double to J.D. Davis, which saw the Mets cut their deficit to 7-5. 

That's when Brandon Nimmo tied the game with a two-run single, which was subsequently followed by Starling Marte's go-ahead double to cap off the comeback. 

Edwin Diaz came in to shut the door for the save in the bottom of the ninth, and just like that, the Mets produced their best win of the season. They're now 19-9 on the season. 

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport)

