Mets-Phillies Rained Out, Doubleheader Scheduled For August

PHILADELPHIA -- There will be no baseball played on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park due to rain.

The Mets will get to relish in Thursday evening's uncanny seven-run comeback win for an extra day after tonight's matchup with the Phillies was postponed as a result of poor weather.

This game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader on August 20, which is the next and final time the Mets come back to Philadelphia this season. Game 1 will occur at 1:05 p.m., while the originally scheduled contest is still set for 7:15 p.m.

Following the Mets' thrilling come from behind victory in the series opener, where they became the first team in 685 chances to overcome a six-run deficit in the ninth inning, ace pitcher Max Scherzer was slated to take the hill against the Phillies on Friday.

Scherzer picked up his fourth win of the season last Sunday against the Phillies, tossing six innings, allowing four runs and striking out nine batters.

The expectation is that the three-time Cy Young Award winner will now pitch on Saturday. However, Saturday's forecast includes no shortage of rain either.

The Mets and Phillies will hope to get tomorrow's game in since Philadelphia is traveling to Seattle following Sunday afternoon's series finale. This would make a potential Mother's Day doubleheader extremely tricky from a logistical standpoint.

The Mets are 5-2 against the Phillies this season, and have the most wins in the major leagues with 19.

