Mets-Phillies Rained Out, Doubleheader Scheduled For August

Friday night's matchup between the Mets and Phillies has been postponed due to rain. These two teams will makeup this game in August as part of a doubleheader later in the season.

PHILADELPHIA -- There will be no baseball played on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park due to rain.

The Mets will get to relish in Thursday evening's uncanny seven-run comeback win for an extra day after tonight's matchup with the Phillies was postponed as a result of poor weather. 

This game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader on August 20, which is the next and final time the Mets come back to Philadelphia this season. Game 1 will occur at 1:05 p.m., while the originally scheduled contest is still set for 7:15 p.m.

Following the Mets' thrilling come from behind victory in the series opener, where they became the first team in 685 chances to overcome a six-run deficit in the ninth inning, ace pitcher Max Scherzer was slated to take the hill against the Phillies on Friday.

Scherzer picked up his fourth win of the season last Sunday against the Phillies, tossing six innings, allowing four runs and striking out nine batters.

The expectation is that the three-time Cy Young Award winner will now pitch on Saturday. However, Saturday's forecast includes no shortage of rain either. 

The Mets and Phillies will hope to get tomorrow's game in since Philadelphia is traveling to Seattle following Sunday afternoon's series finale. This would make a potential Mother's Day doubleheader extremely tricky from a logistical standpoint. 

The Mets are 5-2 against the Phillies this season, and have the most wins in the major leagues with 19. 

- Why Mets' Abnormal Start Could Indicate Special Season in 2022

- Mets Overcome Seven-Run Deficit In Miraculous Comeback Win Over Phillies

- Why The Mets Can Count On Consistency From Chris Bassitt

Max ScherzerNew York Mets

May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates his two run home run with right fielder Starling Marte (6) against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Why Mets' Abnormal Start Could Indicate Special Season in 2022

By Pat Ragazzo7 hours ago
The Mets overcame a seven run deficit to pull off a miraculous comeback victory over the Phillies on Friday night.
Mets Overcome Seven-Run Deficit In Miraculous Comeback Win Over Phillies

By Pat Ragazzo17 hours ago
Why the Mets can count on a consistent Chris Bassitt.
Why The Mets Can Count On Consistency From Chris Bassitt

By Pat RagazzoMay 5, 2022
The Mets lost their setup man Trevor May to the 15-day injured list.
Mets' Trevor May Sidelined Until At Least June

By Pat RagazzoMay 4, 2022
The Mets failed to take three out of four from the Braves after a disastrous sixth inning.
Mets Fail To Take Series From Braves After Disastrous Sixth Inning

By Pat RagazzoMay 4, 2022
Relief pitcher Drew Smith is becoming an integral part of the Mets' bullpen this season.
Drew Smith Becoming Integral Part of Mets’ Bullpen

By Rob PiersallMay 4, 2022
Carlos Carrasco's gem helped the Mets sweep the Braves in Tuesday's doubleheader.
Carlos Carrasco Leads Mets To Doubleheader Sweep Of Braves

By Pat RagazzoMay 3, 2022
The Mets lost their setup man Trevor May to the 15-day injured list.
Mets Lose Setup Man Trevor May To IL

By Pat RagazzoMay 3, 2022