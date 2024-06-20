Mets' Rehabbing Veteran Reliever Addresses His Future Amid Tommy John Surgery
One of the New York Mets' most reliable bullpen arms underwent Tommy John Surgery last month, and with his 36th birthday approaching, the veteran reliever has a career decision to make.
Mets' left-handed pitcher Brooks Raley is not throwing in the towel just yet. He wants to pitch in 2025 and beyond, per Newsday reporter Tim Healey.
The southpaw last pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 19. Raley tossed seven innings with nine strikeouts and no runs allowed this season. His presence has been severely missed in the Mets' bullpen all year, as the team has been forced to navigate through the struggles of returning closer Edwin Diaz, who finally looks to be back on track after an IL stint for a shoulder impingement.
At first, it was thought that Raley just suffered from elbow inflammation, however, it was more complicated than that. Raley initially sought the opinion of Dr. Keith Meister after his outing against the Dodgers. Prior to his surgery, Raley also had several bone spurs removed from his elbow and possibly had thoracic outlet syndrome. Raley described it to reporters as a "tingling in my fingers and shooting pain in my arm."
"I know it's going to be a long recovery as everyone has told me," Raley told Newsday. "But I think at some point, you turn the page and keep moving I think I have a place in this sport."
Raley was former Mets GM Billy Eppler's best bullpen acquisition during his tenure in Queens. Eppler pulled this deal off during the 2022 Winter Meetings by trading pitching prospect Keyshawn Askew to the Tampa Bay Rays for Raley.
Raley pitched in 66 games out of the Mets bullpen in 2023 and posted pristine numbers: 54.2 innings, 61 strikeouts, and an ERA of 2.80. Raley is under contract for $6.5 million this season and will hit the free agent market next winter.
The plan for Raley is to throw off a mound next spring and line himself up for a potential midseason return. Raley wants to keep pitching in the majors until he's at least 40-years-old, and the Mets could potentially bring him back on a cheap deal ahead of next season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery in the first-half.