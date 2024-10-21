List of New York Mets Pending Free Agents That Would 'Love' to Return
The New York Mets just finished off a very successful season in which they rode a magical run all the way to Game 6 of the NLCS.
Once the dust settles on their remarkable campaign, which ended via elimination against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night, the focus of the front office will shift to the offseason where there are a number of areas to address.
Beyond improving their club with pieces outside the organization, the Mets also need to evaluate which key players they wish to retain on the free agent market.
Those that highlight the Mets' group of pending free agents include: first baseman Pete Alonso, ace Sean Manaea (opt-out), Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, Jose Iglesias, Jesse Winker, J.D. Martinez and Harrison Bader.
"I've loved my time here. I love New York. I love the organization, I love all the people here. I would definitely love to be back," Manaea told reporters following the Mets' elimination.
Manaea had a breakout season with the Mets, posting a 12-6 record, 3.47 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and 184 strikeouts in 181.2 innings (32 starts). From July on, the southpaw changed his arm to angle to emulate NL Cy Young favorite Chris Sale, and it paid dividends as he emerged as the Mets' best starter. The 31-year-old, who is expected to opt-out of his contract, set himself up a for a nice pay day and it would make sense for the Mets to re-sign him on a multi-year deal.
Iglesias, the latino pop star whose call-up in late-May and hit single "OMG" helped turn the Mets season around, would like to return as well.
When asked about the possibility of being back, Iglesias said he'd "love to." The 34-year-old journeymen utility infielder hit a wall in the postseason, but provided a major spark in the regular season, hitting .337 with a .829 OPS in 85 games. He also has the ability to play second base, third base and shortstop. Without Iglesias and "OMG" being their rallying cry, the Mets don't have their magical run.
Winker, a key trade deadline pickup from the Nationals, told reporters it'd be "incredible" to come back and extend his time with the Mets.
Winker, 31, was arguably the Mets' best hitter in the postseason, hitting .318 with a 1.167 OPS, one home run, two triples and four RBIs in 10 games. The lefty swinger would be a strong piece for the Mets' outfield next season and beyond.
Designated hitter J.D. Martinez also said he'd want to come back to the Mets. Martinez deserves a ton of credit for the Mets' turnaround as well given his willingness to spread his hitting knowledge throughout the clubhouse.
That being said, Martinez is 37-years-old and also struggled down the stretch of the regular season and in October.
While Alonso says he hasn't thought about free agency yet, the 29-year-old has made it clear on numerous occasions that he wants to stay in Queens. He also expressed his love for the Mets organizations, his teammates, the fan base and playing in New York following the club's Game 6 loss.
"I love this team, I love this organization. This fanbase has treated not just myself, but my family so, so well," Alonso said.
Alonso has become a franchise cornerstone since making his MLB debut with the Mets in 2019. He also had several key big signature home runs in the postseason, which likely boosted his stock a bit heading into free agency. The Scott Boras client is rumored to be seeking a long-term deal worth at least $200 million. Alonso turned down a seven-year, $158 million extension from the Mets during the 2023 season, but he was represented by a different agency and Billy Eppler was the GM for New York at the time.
The Mets have some tough decisions to make this winter, but Alonso, Manaea and Severino should be their top priorities when it comes to potentially re-signing their own players. It remains to be seen which role players they opt to bring back.