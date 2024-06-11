Mets Star Expected To Be On Trade Block After Resurgent Start To Season
There could be some serious changes on the way for the New York Mets.
New York currently is eight games under .500 at 28-36 and is in real danger of being sellers for the second straight trade deadline. The Mets had a major firesale last season by dealing away Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer but it could be even bigger this year.
The Mets have a handful of players who have been mentioned in trade rumors with star first baseman Pete Alonso being the most talked about. While this is the case, there could be a major shakeup coming.
New York improved its rotation this past offseason by landing Luis Severino and Sean Manaea in free agency but both could be on the trade block along with José Quintana, according to Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"The New York Mets are going to wait as long as they reasonably can before admitting defeat and selling off expiring assets with any trade value for a second straight summer," Miller said. "If and when they do trade Pete Alonso, though, expect a lot more to follow.
"Just on the starting pitchers front, they've got both Luis Severino and José Quintana hitting free agency this winter, plus Sean Manaea with a player option for 2025. Might not get much of anything for Quintana with the way he's pitching this season, but all three should be on the trade block."
Severino is the most prominent of the three who could be dealt. The two-time All-Star is having a resurgent season with the Mets and has a 3.25 ERA and 58-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 72 innings pitched.
He was one of the top pitchers in the American League and has started to look like that guy again after injuries significantly impacted him over the last few seasons. Hopefully, the Mets can move up in the standings and add rather than sell again.
