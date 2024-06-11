Astros Predicted To Acquire Mets Superstar In Surprising Blockbuster Trade
The New York Mets have just under two months until they have to make an extremely difficult decision.
Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso has been in trade rumors over the last year and could actually end up being moved this summer. Alonso will be a free agent at the end of the season and there is no sign of a contract extension.
New York currently is in fourth place in the National League East with a 28-36 record and is in real danger of being sellers at the trade deadline. The Mets have time to turn things around, but if they don't, Alonso could be on the move.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put together a list of bold predictions for possible moves around the deadline and surprisingly mentioned Alonso with the Houston Astros.
"Getting demoted to the Florida Complex League and spending a month away from the Astros didn't do much to fix José Abreu," Miller said. "He does at least have a pair of solo home runs since returning to the big leagues, but his on-base percentage was barely .200 in those first 10 games back. But they brought him back because Jon Singleton simply wasn't getting the job done, either.
"If they're going to give it the ol' college try at getting back to the postseason for an eighth consecutive year, making an upgrade at first base is a must in order to recover from their current 30-36 record. And if that's the case, Pete Alonso is clearly Plan A. Though this hasn't been the best slugging season of his career, the Polar Bear has 14 home runs and 30 total extra-base hits, both of which are better marks than any Astro not named Kyle Tucker can claim."
A deal between the Mets and Astros certainly would be surprising, but, the two sides did agree to a blockbuster deal at last year's deadline. Maybe history will repeat itself this summer.
