Mets Sweep Doubleheader From Marlins As Win Streak Grows To 4 Games

The Mets won their fourth game in a row by sweeping the Marlins in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

NEW YORK-- If there were ever a turning point in the Mets' roller coaster of a season, you could potentially look back at this point in time, where a thumbs-down controversy sparked a miraculous turnaround.

And while it is definitely far too early to say that, with a long way left to go and a lot of ground still to make up, the Mets are beginning to play a better brand of baseball, which might start making fans believe again.

Following their wild comeback walk-off victory in Game 1, the Mets wrapped up a dreadful month of August on a high note, as they won their fourth game in a row by sweeping Tuesday's doubleheader from the Marlins in a 3-1 night cap win.

The Mets' bats started off quiet in the second game, until Michael Conforto, the hero of the first contest, crushed a 434.9 foot two-run home run off Edward Cabrera that landed in the second deck in right field. This gave the Mets a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth

But the Mets' two-out rally wasn't finished yet, as Javier Báez singled, and Jeff McNeil knocked him in from first with an RBI double to extend the lead to 3-0.

Trevor Williams got the spot start in Game 2 and tossed four scoreless innings to begin his outing, retiring 10 batters in a row at one point. However, an error, a hard-hit come backer turned into an infield single, and an RBI double from Jesus Aguilar ended his night in the top of the fifth.

With the tying runs in scoring position and one out, lefty Aaron Loup came into the game to try to escape a king-sized jam. After walking Jazz Chisholm, Loup induced a nifty 1-2-3 double play to get out of the inning unscathed.

Williams' final line was 4.1 innings, one-run (unearned) on four hits, to go along with four strikeouts. The right-hander now holds a 0.69 ERA in four appearances (two starts) since the Mets acquired him from the Cubs at the trade deadline.

In the top of the seventh, closer Edwin Diaz came on to lock down the victory for the Mets by picking up his 27th save of the season.

After their latest win, the Mets are 65-67 and six games back in the NL East, barring the outcome of the Braves-Dodgers matchup later this evening.

The Mets still have a lot of work left to do if they are going to turn their season around, but with 30 games remaining in the regular season, anything can happen.

On an additional note, the Mets-Marlins game on Wednesday has already been postponed due to impending rain. This matchup will be made up on September 28 as part of a single-admission doubleheader.