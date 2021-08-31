Javier Báez, Francisco Lindor Apologize To Mets Fans For Thumbs-Down Gesture

Prior to the Mets-Marlins doubleheader on Tuesday, Javier Báez and Francisco Lindor apologized for the thumbs-down gesture, which has caused a whirlwind of drama over the course of the past two days.

Prior to the Mets-Marlins doubleheader on Tuesday, Javier Báez and Francisco Lindor apologized for giving the thumbs-down gesture to fans.

First up, it was Báez, who spoke to reporters in a scrum in front of the dugout at Citi Field.

"I didn't mean to offend anybody. This is something that I've done in the past against the other team," said Báez. "I did it in LA to the dugout. I might've said something wrong that I was booing the fans and I really meant like to boo me now, not to the fans, but to our dugout because I've done it against other teams....I didn't say the fans are bad because I love the fans, but I just felt like we were alone."

"Like the fans obviously want us to win and they pay our salary like everyone says, but like we want to win too. I didn't mean to offend anybody and if we offended anybody, then I apologize."

Next, Báez's buddy Lindor came out of the clubhouse to give his piece.

"It was a thumbs-down to the dugout. For me, thumbs-down means the adversity we have gone through in this whole time, like the negative things we overcome, so it's (makes the thumb-down gesture) like we did it, we got over it," said Lindor. "However, it was wrong and I apologize to whoever I offended. It was not my intent to offend anyone."

"I can't go against the fans. I've never done it in my career. We play for the fans, like Javy said. And he's 100% right For our teammates, for the front office, for our families, for our city, so with that being said, I apologize and it didn't look good on our part."

When asked if the New York media and fans bother the players in the Mets' locker room, Lindor claimed this is not the case.

"I don’t think we have a bunch of guys complaining all the time about the media, the fans, the city. No no no. We're playing the game. We're trying to win. We're trying to do whatever it takes to win and represent the organization the right way."

After the Cleveland Indians traded him to New York this offseason with one-year left on his contract, Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million extension to be a Met for the next decade, which kicks in next season.

“I made a commitment for 10 years and that’s what I want to do, is win," he said.

The Mets held a team meeting this morning, where manager Luis Rojas said Báez and Lindor both showed accountability for their actions.

Steve Cohen also expressed his pleasure with the apology on Twitter afterwards.

"Glad to hear our players apologizing to the fans," he tweeted. "Let’s get behind our players today and go out and win 2 today!"

Nido Back To IL

The Mets put Tomas Nido back on the IL on Tuesday with the same left thumb sprain that landed him there on August 16. They recalled Chance Sisco to take Nido's spot.

Nido came off the IL and started on Friday, but was experiencing thumb soreness, which kept him out for the remainder of the weekend.

With Nido out, the Mets once again have their top two catchers on the shelf.