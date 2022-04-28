Mets To Meet With MLB Executive Regarding Hit By Pitch, Baseball Grip Issues

The Mets will get the sit down they've been looking for with Major League Baseball.

Prior to the Mets' series opener with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, the team will meet with MLB executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword regarding their hit by pitch and baseball grip issues, as sources confirmed to Inside the Mets. This news was first reported by Newsday.

The Mets have been hit a league-high 19 times in 20 games to begin the season.

According to sources, the Mets were initially scheduled to meet with MLB to discuss this topic on April 14, but New York rescheduled face-to-face talks a few times due to logistical issues. The Mets have also been in contact with MLB's baseball ops department since this date.

And things have escalated in recent days after first baseman Pete Alonso was hit on the helmet with a pitch on Tuesday night, which caused starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to call out MLB for providing teams with inconsistent baseballs, which has effected the ability to grip the ball.

Third baseman/designated hitter J.D. Davis was plunked on the foot/ankle area the following day, which forced him to exit the Mets' 10-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. After Davis was beaned, the Mets seemingly retaliated in the next half-inning when Yoan Lopez threw up-and-in to Nolan Arenado. This close pitch resulted in a benches clearing incident between the Mets and Cardinals on Wednesday.

“MLB is always concerned about keeping hitters safe from dangerous pitches," an MLB spokesperson said. "We closely analyze trends in the game and have active conversations with our players and coaches to address concerns.

"Through April 26, league-wide statistics show hit-by-pitch rates and wild pitch rates are down relative to previous seasons. However, one Club has been hit more than twice as often as the league average so far in 2022, which is something we will continue to monitor.”

Manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler had a discussion with the league to express their concerns about the Mets' high HBP rate prior to Wednesday's contest.

The Mets have had several close calls this season including Alonso's two hit by pitches near the head and face area, as well as Francisco Lindor's plunking near his jaw, which resulted in a cracked molar and scratched chin.

“The MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs. They’re bad,” Bassitt said. “Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. They’re bad. They don’t care. MLB doesn’t give a damn about it. We’ve told them our problems with them and they don’t care.”

Now the Mets will get a crack at finding a solution to this issue with Sword on Friday at Citi Field.

Read More:

- Benches Clear Between Mets-Cardinals After Tensions Reach Boiling Point For HBPs

- Mets Rip Into MLB For League-Leading Hit By Pitch Count

- How Mets' Chris Bassitt Is Endearing Himself to Team, Fans

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.