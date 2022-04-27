Skip to main content

Mets Rip Into MLB For League-Leading Hit By Pitch Count

Several Mets ripped into MLB for the team's league-leading hit by pitch count.

The Mets are not happy with Major League Baseball. 

Throughout the first 19 games of the regular season, the Mets lead the league in hit batsmen by a wide margin: Mets' batters have been plunked 18 times, while the next three-highest clubs are tied with 11.

Oddly enough, league-wide hit by pitch percentage is 1.14%, which is down from 1.38% last season. The average is currently 7 hit batsmen per team. 

Regardless, the Mets have insisted that the baseballs are inconsistent and that the league is ignoring what is a major safety hazard. Especially since the Mets have had numerous close calls where several players have been hit in the head, neck and face area. 

During the Mets' 3-0 victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday night, first baseman Pete Alonso was beaned on top of the helmet, which sent him crashing to the ground. This caused tempers to flare on the Mets' side, and it was also the second close call that Alonso has endured this season, given he was struck near the chin pad area in D.C. on Opening Day. 

As a result, Tuesday's winning starting pitcher Chris Bassitt had some choice words for the league afterward. 

“The MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs. They’re bad,” Bassitt said. “Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. They’re bad. They don’t care. MLB doesn’t give a damn about it. We’ve told them our problems with them and they don’t care.”

Luckily, Alonso passed all concussion tests and was back in the lineup on Wednesday. But the Mets were still hit a total of three times in Tuesday's contest. 

Catcher James McCann reiterated Bassitt's concerns after watching his teammates get plunked several times again. 

“It’s 2022, there’s enough technology to figure out the baseballs," McCann said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As manager Buck Showalter told reporters on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, both he and general manager Billy Eppler were in contact with the league this morning to advocate for a solution.

“I asked somebody today, have you been hit by a 96 mph fastball in the neck? It’s painful, and it’s also scary,” Showalter said. “You got less than a second to react.”

Showalter has acknowledged in the past that the elimination of sticky substances has effected a pitcher's ability to grip the baseball. 

“Let’s face it: The problem is that the pitchers went too far one way. And the question is whether we as an industry have gone too far the other way. They’re trying to find a happy medium.” 

Even still, Showalter does not want Mets pitchers retaliating by plunking opposing hitters. 

Despite enduring a number of close calls, and leading the league with 18 hit by pitches, this hasn't stopped the Mets from producing the best record in baseball at 14-5 to begin the year, as well as capturing a franchise record six straight series victories to open up the season. 

Read More:

How Mets' Chris Bassitt Is Endearing Himself to Team, Fans

- Mets Bring Back RHP Tommy Hunter On Minor-League Deal

- How Max Scherzer Is Thriving As Interim Ace In Mets' Rotation

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Chris BassittPete AlonsoJames McCannNew York Mets

Read More

Mets Rip Into MLB For League-Leading Hit By Pitch Count

34 seconds ago

How Mets' Chris Bassitt Is Endearing Himself to Team, Fans

5 hours ago

Mets Bring Back RHP Tommy Hunter On Minor-League Deal

19 hours ago
How Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is endearing himself to the team and fans.
News

How Mets' Chris Bassitt Is Endearing Himself to Team, Fans

By Rob Piersall5 hours ago
The Mets have brought back right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter on a minor-league deal.
News

Mets Bring Back RHP Tommy Hunter On Minor-League Deal

By Pat Ragazzo19 hours ago
How Max Scherzer is thriving as the interim ace in the Mets' rotation.
News

How Max Scherzer Is Thriving As Interim Ace In Mets' Rotation

By Rob Piersall21 hours ago
Mar 22, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the spring training game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mets' Jacob deGrom's Latest MRI Shows 'Considerable Healing'

By Pat RagazzoApr 26, 2022
The Mets were down to their final out on Monday night, but erupted for five runs to pull off a miraculous comeback to take the series opener from the Cardinals.
News

Mets Pull Off Stunning 9th Inning Comeback To Take Series Opener From Cardinals

By Pat RagazzoApr 25, 2022
Find out the latest injury updates on the Mets' pair of sidelined hurlers: Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker.
News

Injury Updates On Mets pitchers Taijuan Walker, Jacob deGrom

By Pat RagazzoApr 25, 2022
Tylor Megill leads the Mets to their fifth consecutive series victory to open up the regular season.
News

Tylor Megill Leads Mets To 5th Consecutive Series Win To Open Up Season

By Pat RagazzoApr 24, 2022
Why ex-Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is currently not close to signing with a team in free agency.
News

Ex-Met Michael Conforto Out For Season After Undergoing Shoulder Surgery

By Pat RagazzoApr 24, 2022