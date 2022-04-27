Skip to main content
How Mets' Chris Bassitt Is Endearing Himself to Team, Fans

How Mets' Chris Bassitt Is Endearing Himself to Team, Fans

How Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is endearing himself to the team and fans.

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

How Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is endearing himself to the team and fans.

“I don’t care who you are. I’m coming after you.”

Those words were used by Mets’ pitcher Chris Bassitt after his first start of the season against the Washington Nationals earlier this month, specifically after he struck out superstar Juan Soto.

“I faced (Shohei) Ohtani a lot, I faced (Mike)Trout a lot. I don’t care about the name on the back of your jersey, I’m coming.

“That’s been my mentality no matter who I face. I know he’s probably the best hitter in the world, but I don’t care.”

Now after four starts in blue and orange, Bassitt has a sparkly 2.25 ERA with 26 strikeouts over 24.0 innings pitched.

After grinding through a rough start at Citi Field last Wednesday against the Giants where he allowed five runs, Bassitt returned to form Tuesday with six shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. 

Bassitt has pitched like an ace in a starting rotation that leads the league with a 2.16 ERA, 2.7 WAR, 28% strikeout rate, 0.85 WHIP and .177 opposing batting average. 

When the Mets signed Max Scherzer this past winter, it was clear the team meant business.

However, if last year proved anything, it was that the Mets pitching corps were thin, especially in regards to the rotation.

With the acquisition of Bassitt from the A’s after the lockout concluded this offseason, it felt as if New York had acquired the missing piece to the puzzle.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Not only did it give the Mets one of the best No. 3 starters in baseball when everyone is healthy, but it really helped lengthen the rotation.

It pushed Carlos Carrasco back to the No. 4 guy, and it gave the team an option to see if one of Tylor Megill, Taijuan Walker or David Peterson would run away with the last spot.

Megill has likely separated himself from the pack, but it’s a long season and having more arms than not is crucial.

Bassitt, again showed his fiery character after his win on Tuesday, a game in which three Mets hitters were plunked with pitches.

"I had some close calls tonight. I've been hit in the face, I don't ever want to do that to anybody ever,” Bassitt said. “MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs. They're bad. Everyone knows it. They don't care. MLB doesn't give a damn about it."

Not only did New York acquire a great pitcher on the mound, but one who isn’t afraid to speak his mind and is unrelenting in his pursuit to win. 

Bassitt's latest effort helped the Mets capture their sixth consecutive series win to open up the regular season, which is a new franchise record. The club has the best record: 14-5 and winning percentage: .737 in baseball across the first 19 games. They'll go for a sweep of the Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon.  

Read More: 

Mets Bring Back RHP Tommy Hunter On Minor-League Deal

- How Max Scherzer Is Thriving As Interim Ace In Mets' Rotation

- Mets' Jacob deGrom's Latest MRI Shows 'Considerable Healing'

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@RTPiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Chris BassittMax ScherzerNew York Mets

Read More

How Mets' Chris Bassitt Is Endearing Himself to Team, Fans

40 seconds ago

Mets Bring Back RHP Tommy Hunter On Minor-League Deal

14 hours ago

How Max Scherzer Is Thriving As Interim Ace In Mets' Rotation

15 hours ago
The Mets have brought back right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter on a minor-league deal.
News

Mets Bring Back RHP Tommy Hunter On Minor-League Deal

By Pat Ragazzo14 hours ago
How Max Scherzer is thriving as the interim ace in the Mets' rotation.
News

How Max Scherzer Is Thriving As Interim Ace In Mets' Rotation

By Rob Piersall15 hours ago
Mar 22, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the spring training game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mets' Jacob deGrom's Latest MRI Shows 'Considerable Healing'

By Pat RagazzoApr 26, 2022
The Mets were down to their final out on Monday night, but erupted for five runs to pull off a miraculous comeback to take the series opener from the Cardinals.
News

Mets Pull Off Stunning 9th Inning Comeback To Take Series Opener From Cardinals

By Pat RagazzoApr 25, 2022
Find out the latest injury updates on the Mets' pair of sidelined hurlers: Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker.
News

Injury Updates On Mets pitchers Taijuan Walker, Jacob deGrom

By Pat RagazzoApr 25, 2022
Tylor Megill leads the Mets to their fifth consecutive series victory to open up the regular season.
News

Tylor Megill Leads Mets To 5th Consecutive Series Win To Open Up Season

By Pat RagazzoApr 24, 2022
Why ex-Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is currently not close to signing with a team in free agency.
News

Ex-Met Michael Conforto Out For Season After Undergoing Shoulder Surgery

By Pat RagazzoApr 24, 2022
Why Eduardo Escobar is already looking like a shrewd signing by the Mets.
News

Why Eduardo Escobar Is Already Looking Like A Shrewd Signing By Mets

By Rob PiersallApr 23, 2022