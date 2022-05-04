Mets' Trevor May Sidelined Until At Least June

The Mets will be without Trevor May for the next 8-12 weeks.

May will be shut down from throwing for the next four weeks after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in the lower area of his right humerus.

The 32-year-old underwent an MRI on Tuesday, and was initially placed on the 15-day injured list with right triceps inflammation. However, further imaging results revealed the stress reaction, which will knock May out until late-June/early-July.

Following his four week shut down, May will be re-evaluated. Once he is cleared to begin throwing, the right-hander will have to build his arm back up before he can pitch in live games.

“I’m just not right, I gotta get right,” May told reporters after Wednesday's 9-2 loss to the Braves. “Making that decision is one of the hardest things to do in this game. Knowing now that there is something up and you need to fix it in order to move forward and provide value to this team.

"It’s a special group. I’m going to be hanging around here and go through this process in New York. I don’t want to disconnect from this team. I want to be here locked in so when I get right I can go and contribute right away.”

May has gotten off to a rough start in his 2022 campaign, posting an 8.64 ERA, while surrendering 13 hits across 8 1/3 innings.

With the righty on the shelf for the foreseeable future, the Mets will likely allow Drew Smith to fill his role in additional high-leverage situations. Smith has not allowed a run across his first 11.1 innings this season, which is the second-longest active streak in baseball.

The Mets could also look to call up another arm, or search for a reliever externally, with the loss of May already hurting them when Adam Ottavino was forced to pitch for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, in which he surrendered five runs. Righty Adonis Medina has taken May's spot on the active roster for the time being.

