Skip to main content

Mets Updates: Escobar, Walker, Lucchesi, Clay

The New York Mets provided some roster updates and made a couple moves in advance of Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets made a couple roster moves and provided updates on a couple players.

The New York Mets placed Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain in order to make room on the active roster for newly promoted, Brett Baty.

Escobar, 33, initially hurt himself last Friday, but attempted to weather the injury by just hitting from the left side.

Prior to the game on Tuesday night, Escobar was scratched from the lineup in place of Deven Marrero.

R.J. Alvarez, who pitched on Tuesday night and allowed three runs in 2 1/3 innings, has been designated for assignment.

Left-hander, Sam Clay, has been recalled in order to get a fresh arm. He will be active for tonight's game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Taijuan Walker, who left last night's game with back spasms, reportedly received "good news" on his MRI, but his next start could be in jeopardy. No roster move has been made on Walker yet.

Lastly, Joey Lucchesi, who has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Sunday for his first in game action since the procedure.

Read More:

- What Carlos Carrasco's Injury Could Mean For Mets

- How Bobby Bonilla's Infamous Contract Deferral Selling For $180 Thousand Came to Be

- Is It Time For the New York Mets to Consider Brett Baty or Mark Vientos?

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@rtpiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Eduardo EscobarJoey LucchesiTaijuan WalkerNew York Mets

Read More

Mets Updates: Escobar, Walker, Lucchesi, Clay

24 seconds ago

Mets First Baseman Pete Alonso to Play For Team USA in World Baseball Classic

2 hours ago

MLB Pipeline Releases Updated New York Mets Top 30 Prospects

3 hours ago
Jun 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) tapes his bat in the dugout before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.
News

Mets First Baseman Pete Alonso to Play For Team USA in World Baseball Classic

By Rob Piersall2 hours ago
Jul 17, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kevin Parada puts on a jersey after he was selected by the New York Mets as the 11th player in the MLB draft at XBox Plaza at LA Live.
News

MLB Pipeline Releases Updated New York Mets Top 30 Prospects

By Rob Piersall3 hours ago
Aug 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard (43) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Noah Syndergaard Will Not Face Mets in Philadelphia This Weekend

By Rob Piersall3 hours ago
May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) returns to the dugout after replacing the pitcher during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
News

For the New York Mets, "It's Time to Be Big Boys"

By Rob Piersall23 hours ago
Jun 15, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first round pick in the 2019 MLB draft Brett Baty addresses the media after being introduced during a press conference prior to the game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets to Call Up Top Prospect Brett Baty

By Rob PiersallAug 16, 2022 5:02 PM EDT
Jun 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Carlos Carrasco Sidelined 3-4 Weeks with Low-Level Oblique Strain

By Rob PiersallAug 16, 2022 3:48 PM EDT
Bobby Bonilla of the New York Mets looks on before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 15, 1999 at Shea Stadium in New York.
News

How Bobby Bonilla's Infamous Contract Deferral Selling For $180 Thousand Came to Be

By Rob PiersallAug 16, 2022 1:13 PM EDT
Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park.
News

What the Carlos Carrasco Injury Could Mean For Mets

By Rob PiersallAug 16, 2022 2:52 AM EDT