Mets Updates: Escobar, Walker, Lucchesi, Clay

Ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets made a couple roster moves and provided updates on a couple players.

The New York Mets placed Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain in order to make room on the active roster for newly promoted, Brett Baty.

Escobar, 33, initially hurt himself last Friday, but attempted to weather the injury by just hitting from the left side.

Prior to the game on Tuesday night, Escobar was scratched from the lineup in place of Deven Marrero.

R.J. Alvarez, who pitched on Tuesday night and allowed three runs in 2 1/3 innings, has been designated for assignment.

Left-hander, Sam Clay, has been recalled in order to get a fresh arm. He will be active for tonight's game.

Taijuan Walker, who left last night's game with back spasms, reportedly received "good news" on his MRI, but his next start could be in jeopardy. No roster move has been made on Walker yet.

Lastly, Joey Lucchesi, who has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Sunday for his first in game action since the procedure.

