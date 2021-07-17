MLB Insider Pegs Javier Baez As 'Perfect Match' For Mets

While the Mets wait on the MRI results for Francisco Lindor's side, one MLB Insider thinks Cubs shortstop Javier Baez could be the perfect match for the Amazins.'

The Mets are patiently waiting on the MRI results of Francisco Lindor, who exited Friday night's contest with the Pirates due to right side soreness.

Although manager Luis Rojas could not provide an update on Lindor after the game, he admitted that they are anxious to gain clarity on the injury to their star shortstop.

With Lindor headed for tests on Saturday, one MLB Insider pegged Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, as a "perfect match" for the Mets should Lindor have to miss an extended period of time.

ESPN's Buster Olney believes Baez could fill in at short in the interim until Lindor comes back, assuming it is in fact an oblique issue that he is dealing with, which typically brings along a recovery time of 4-6 weeks.

Once Lindor does return, Olney thinks the versatile Baez would be more than capable of sliding over to play second or third base.

With the MLB trade deadline approaching on July 30, the Mets might be forced to acquire a big bat if Lindor is out for a while.

Luckily, the Chicago Cubs are expected to be sellers, and despite reports that the team is hoping to lockup Baez to a long-term deal, his contract expires at the end of the season and they could move him strategically to replenish their farm system, and then potentially re-sign him this winter.

Ironically, the Yankees did the same with closer Aroldis Chapman when they traded him to the Cubs at the 2016 deadline, before re-signing him the following offseason. This move netted the Bronx Bombers a top prospect shortstop in Gleyber Torres.

Baez can be an electrifying player at times, and has a slick glove in the field, but he strikes out a ton (116 K's in 294 at-bats) and has only drawn 14 walks, which has resulted in an underwhelming .287 on-base percentage. Regardless, he has 21 home runs and 56 RBIs to go along with a .780 OPS, and could help out an inconsistent Mets offense.

The Mets' bats struggled again last night with just three hits in a 4-1 loss to the Pirates to open up the second half of the season.

But things got even worse in the top of the fifth when Lindor was unable to run out a ground ball following his swing, which saw him grab his side while wincing in pain.

Lindor was replaced in the bottom of the fifth by Luis Guillorme. And the struggling Mets' lineup cannot afford to lose one of their top contributors, as they look to find consistency in a pivotal stretch of the season.