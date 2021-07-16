MLB Rumors: Cubs Eyeing Extensions With Báez, Rizzo

The Cubs kicked off their pre-deadline sale on Thursday night with the trade of outfielder Joc Pederson. Chicago is expected to be active on the trade market in the coming weeks.

Chicago will likely deal slugger Kris Bryant and closer Craig Kimbrel before July 31, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. But not every marquee Cub is guaranteed to leave by the end of the month. Chicago will reportedly look to sign shortstop Javier Báez and first baseman Anthony Rizzo to contract extensions, with both deals potentially reaching nine figures. While the Cubs are all-but-eliminated from the 2021 playoff race, perhaps a multi-year rebuild isn't on the horizon.

As the Cubs find suitors for their stars, stay up to date with all the latest MLB rumors below:

• The Twins will likely trade outfielder Byron Buxton if they do not reach a contract extension before July 31. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)



• The Nationals are interested in trading for Cubs third baseman and outfielder Kris Bryant. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Yankees have discussed trading for Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• The Phillies and Nationals are acting as buyers ahead of the 2021 trade deadline. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

More MLB Coverage:

• Second-Half Preview: Decoding the Season's Mysteries

• Each Division's X-Factor Entering the Second Half

• Participation Woes Cloud Sho-Stopping All-Star Weekend