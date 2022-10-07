NEW YORK - It's no secret that Brandon Nimmo is set to become a free agent after the 2022 postseason concludes.

But Nimmo, who is set to play in his first playoff game as a Met, had not given it much thought that the Wild Card series could be his final games in Queens.

“I hadn’t really thought about the finality of the end yet," Nimmo said. "I guess that gives you even more reason to try and not make these the last ones.

"I’d like to win the last one and be the last team standing. I’ve had great memories here this year and however it works out, I will think fondly of this place.”

Nimmo has spent his entire professional career with the Mets, having been selected by the organization in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

Back in July, Nimmo told The New York Post that the Mets approached him about their desire to retain him and potentially make him a team captain in the future.

“They are very interested in me being a Met after this year, but they are going to leave that talk until after the season,” Nimmo told Mike Puma of The New York Post in July. “I think that is great for both of us. Quite honestly I am only worried about winning right now.

“I don’t know where that will lead, but I know they are interested in it and they have expressed that from Buck [Showalter] to the front office. I am very appreciative of that.”

Nimmo is expected to be highly sought after on the open market this winter and is represented by super agent Scott Boras.

For now, Nimmo's focus lies on the Mets' Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field this weekend.

