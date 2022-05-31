Skip to main content

New York Mets Option Dominic Smith to Minor Leagues

New York Mets option Dominic Smith to minor leagues.

The New York Mets made a significant roster move on Tuesday.

Prior to their May 31 matchup with the Washington Nationals, the Mets optioned first baseman/DH Dominic Smith to Triple A Syracuse.

Based off his struggles offensively, the move isn’t all that surprising as Smith has a .186/.287/.256 triple slash, zero home runs and 14 RBIs across 39 games this season. But the 26-year-old has been a mainstay on the Mets’ big-league roster since 2019, and New York had high hopes that the former first round pick would be able to bounce back this season after an underwhelming and injury plagued 2021 campaign.

Unfortunately, things haven’t played out that way following a red-hot spring training. Smith was able to save his roster spot on May 1 with a 4-for-4 performance against the Phillies, which cost Robinson Cano his place on the team, but has since gone an ice cold 6-for-46, while playing at an irregular rate.

In the end, the Mets felt Smith needed to go down to the minor leagues and figure himself out. They wanted to carry an extra pitcher for a tough upcoming stretch, which is why they called up Adonis Medina. This means new folk hero outfielder Nick Plummer will continue to receive opportunities at the big-league level. Plummer has started the last two days, picking up two home runs, four hits and five RBIs during this span to begin his major league career. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Smith has said several times in the past few months that he wants to play every day whether it be with the Mets or elsewhere. The Mets nearly traded him to the San Diego Padres prior to the regular season for Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagan and Eric Hosmer, but pulled out of the deal at the eleventh hour. Now Smith can go back to the minors to either build his trade value back up or make a case for a role with the Mets in the big leagues once again. 

Read More:

- Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill Throws First Bullpen Since Landing on IL

- New York Mets' Pete Alonso Playing Like NL MVP Candidate

- New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Heating Up at Plate

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Dominic SmithNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Option Dominic Smith to Minor Leagues

16 seconds ago

New York Mets Outfielder Nick Plummer Seizes Opportunity With Clutch Home Run

22 hours ago

New York Mets Third Baseman Eduardo Escobar Records Much-Needed Walk-Off Hit

May 30, 2022
New York Mets outfielder Nick Plummer's first career big-league hit was a game tying home run in the ninth inning against the Phillies.
News

New York Mets Outfielder Nick Plummer Seizes Opportunity With Clutch Home Run

By Rob Piersall22 hours ago
New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar's walk-off hit.
News

New York Mets Third Baseman Eduardo Escobar Records Much-Needed Walk-Off Hit

By Pat RagazzoMay 30, 2022
Find out why the Mets aren't surprised by Drew Smith's emergence out of the bullpen.
News

New York Mets Reliever Drew Smith Dislocates Finger; What it Means

By Pat RagazzoMay 30, 2022
How Jeff McNeil is proving New York Mets made correct of decision.
News

How Jeff McNeil is Proving New York Mets Made Correct Decision

By Rob PiersallMay 29, 2022
Mets' Brandon Nimmo exits Game 2 of New York's doubleheader with the Cardinals after fouling a pitch off the inside of his right knee.
News

New York Mets Centerfielder Brandon Nimmo Dealing With Sprained Wrist

By Pat RagazzoMay 28, 2022
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom provides update on rehab.
News

New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Provides Update on Rehab

By Pat RagazzoMay 28, 2022
The Mets threw a combined no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Phillies on Friday night.
News

New York Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill Throws First Bullpen Since Landing on IL

By Pat RagazzoMay 28, 2022
New York Mets outfielder Travis Jankowski undergoes hand surgery; what it means
News

New York Mets Outfielder Travis Jankowski Undergoes Hand Surgery; What it Means

By Pat RagazzoMay 27, 2022