New York Mets option Dominic Smith to minor leagues.

The New York Mets made a significant roster move on Tuesday.

Prior to their May 31 matchup with the Washington Nationals, the Mets optioned first baseman/DH Dominic Smith to Triple A Syracuse.

Based off his struggles offensively, the move isn’t all that surprising as Smith has a .186/.287/.256 triple slash, zero home runs and 14 RBIs across 39 games this season. But the 26-year-old has been a mainstay on the Mets’ big-league roster since 2019, and New York had high hopes that the former first round pick would be able to bounce back this season after an underwhelming and injury plagued 2021 campaign.

Unfortunately, things haven’t played out that way following a red-hot spring training. Smith was able to save his roster spot on May 1 with a 4-for-4 performance against the Phillies, which cost Robinson Cano his place on the team, but has since gone an ice cold 6-for-46, while playing at an irregular rate.

In the end, the Mets felt Smith needed to go down to the minor leagues and figure himself out. They wanted to carry an extra pitcher for a tough upcoming stretch, which is why they called up Adonis Medina. This means new folk hero outfielder Nick Plummer will continue to receive opportunities at the big-league level. Plummer has started the last two days, picking up two home runs, four hits and five RBIs during this span to begin his major league career.

Smith has said several times in the past few months that he wants to play every day whether it be with the Mets or elsewhere. The Mets nearly traded him to the San Diego Padres prior to the regular season for Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagan and Eric Hosmer, but pulled out of the deal at the eleventh hour. Now Smith can go back to the minors to either build his trade value back up or make a case for a role with the Mets in the big leagues once again.

