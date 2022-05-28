Skip to main content

New York Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill Throws First Bullpen Since Landing on IL

New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill throws first bullpen since landing on IL.

The New York Mets' injury riddled rotation could soon be getting a much-needed reinforcement back from the injured list. 

On Thursday, starting pitcher Tylor Megill (biceps tendinitis) threw his first bullpen session since landing on the 15-day I.L. on May 15, per The New York Post.

Since Megill went down, the Mets' pitching depth became thinner as ace pitcher Max Scherzer suffered a strained oblique that will sideline him for six to eight weeks.

With Megill and Scherzer out, David Peterson and Trevor Williams have stepped into the Mets' rotation. 

The Mets are about to embark on a tough schedule in June, and can use all of the help they can get in the rotation. If all goes well, Megill should be able to return by early next month. 

Megill replaced Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) in the Mets' starting rotation to begin the season. The 26-year-old went 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA across seven starts. But with the exception of a career-worst outing, in which he surrendered eight earned runs to the Washington Nationals on May 11, Megill had a stellar 2.43 ERA across his first six outings.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manager Buck Showalter has previously said that Megill will likely require at least one rehab start before rejoining the big-league rotation. Regardless, his return appears to be on the horizon. 

Read More:

- New York Mets' Pete Alonso Playing Like NL MVP Candidate

- New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Heating Up at Plate

- How New York Mets Should Approach Jacob deGrom Contract Talks

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Max ScherzerJacob deGromTrevor WilliamsNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill Throws First Bullpen Since Landing on IL

just now

New York Mets Outfielder Travis Jankowski Undergoes Hand Surgery; What it Means

15 hours ago

Why New York Mets Must Capitalize on Upcoming Home Stand

19 hours ago
New York Mets outfielder Travis Jankowski undergoes hand surgery; what it means
News

New York Mets Outfielder Travis Jankowski Undergoes Hand Surgery; What it Means

By Pat Ragazzo15 hours ago
May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) returns to the dugout after replacing the pitcher during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
News

Why New York Mets Must Capitalize on Upcoming Home Stand

By Pat Ragazzo19 hours ago
New York Mets' Pete Alonso playing like NL MVP candidate.
News

New York Mets' Pete Alonso Playing Like NL MVP Candidate

By Pat Ragazzo21 hours ago
May 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park.
News

New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Heating Up at Plate

By Pat RagazzoMay 27, 2022
Dwight Gooden to pitch in New York Mets' Old Timers' Game.
News

Dwight Gooden to Pitch in New York Mets' Old Timers' Game

By Pat RagazzoMay 26, 2022
Mets' Jacob deGrom
News

MLB Insider: How New York Mets Should Approach Jacob deGrom Contract Talks

By Pat RagazzoMay 26, 2022
New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry to attend Old Timers' Day.
News

New York Mets Legend Darryl Strawberry to Attend Old Timers' Day

By Pat RagazzoMay 26, 2022
May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Teammates check on New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) after colliding with the wall during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
News

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil Exits Game After Scary Collision With Wall

By Pat RagazzoMay 25, 2022