New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill throws first bullpen since landing on IL.

The New York Mets' injury riddled rotation could soon be getting a much-needed reinforcement back from the injured list.

On Thursday, starting pitcher Tylor Megill (biceps tendinitis) threw his first bullpen session since landing on the 15-day I.L. on May 15, per The New York Post.

Since Megill went down, the Mets' pitching depth became thinner as ace pitcher Max Scherzer suffered a strained oblique that will sideline him for six to eight weeks.

With Megill and Scherzer out, David Peterson and Trevor Williams have stepped into the Mets' rotation.

The Mets are about to embark on a tough schedule in June, and can use all of the help they can get in the rotation. If all goes well, Megill should be able to return by early next month.

Megill replaced Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) in the Mets' starting rotation to begin the season. The 26-year-old went 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA across seven starts. But with the exception of a career-worst outing, in which he surrendered eight earned runs to the Washington Nationals on May 11, Megill had a stellar 2.43 ERA across his first six outings.

Manager Buck Showalter has previously said that Megill will likely require at least one rehab start before rejoining the big-league rotation. Regardless, his return appears to be on the horizon.

