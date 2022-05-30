Skip to main content

New York Mets Reliever Drew Smith Dislocates Finger; What it Means

The hits keep on coming for the New York Mets in the injury department. This time, it was a key relief pitcher who the club cannot afford to lose.

Drew Smith exited in the top of the seventh inning on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Phillies after attempting to barehand a comebacker off the bat of J.T. Realmuto.

On the bright side, Smith underwent an X-Ray, which was negative for a fracture. The Mets say he has a dislocated right pinkie finger and is day-to-day. The righty will undergo an MRI on Monday to make sure that’s all it is. 

Smith has been one of the Mets’ best relievers this season, posting a 2.57 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 21 innings.

New York already lost setup man Trevor May to the IL with a stress reaction in his right humerus. Should Smith miss time, another young right-hander, Colin Holderman, could get a shot in high-leverage situations. Holderman has hurled 8 shutout innings and picked up 10 strikeouts to begin his big-league career. 

