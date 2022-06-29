Skip to main content

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom Could Begin Rehab Assignment Soon

Jacob deGrom's rehab assignment appears to be on the horizon.

According to manager Buck Showalter, deGrom threw 27 pitches to live hitters on Wednesday morning. The Mets will wait to see how deGrom feels tomorrow, before determining his next step. But it sounds like the two-time Cy Young Award winner, who tossed his third live batting practice since injuring his shoulder in spring training, will soon be shifting to the next phase of making rehab starts.

"We have the schedule worked out and know what will happen if everything feels well tomorrow, but don't want to get ahead of it yet," Showalter said. "Tomorrow if he feels well we will probably be able to talk about that next step."

"He hasn't had anything that has taken him off schedule so far," he added. 

Should deGrom receive the green light to begin a rehab assignment, which could possibly start next week, he will likely require at least 3-5 minor league outings, before returning to the big-league rotation. This could potentially set up a mid-to-late July return to the Mets. 

The Mets, who have been without deGrom and co-ace Max Scherzer (oblique strain), have seen their starting rotation struggle as of late. With Chris Bassitt and Carlos Carrasco enduring rough stretches, the Mets are longing for the return of their two aces. 

Scherzer is closer than deGrom, as he is set to make his second rehab start for Double A Binghamton tonight. If all goes well in the days that follow his latest outing, the three-time Cy Young winner could rejoin the Mets rotation by next week. 

DeGrom has not pitched in a regular season game since July 7, 2021. The Mets are hoping this streak will soon be snapped. 

