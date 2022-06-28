Max Scherzer's rehab start pushed back to Wednesday.

NEW YORK - This Mets' co-ace will not make his second rehab start on Tuesday night after all.

Despite being penciled in to take the mound for Double A Binghamton tonight, the Mets have decided to push Max Scherzer's next rehab outing back a day to Wednesday.

According to manager Buck Showalter, the Mets are playing it safe with Scherzer, who suffered a high-grade oblique strain on May 18, in order to avoid a setback. Showalter says the decision was made with Scherzer's input, and the right-hander is right where he needs to be regarding the recovery timeline of this injury.

"Listening to Max and watching him and everything, just felt like we had the benefit of an extra day... We're listening to Max more than anything, and the people that have been working with him since this started... There's no reason to rush it. We're not gonna make that mistake. It's not gonna affect the number of times [he pitches]. He's right where he needs to be," Showalter said prior to the Mets' series opener with the Houston Astros at Citi Field.

"Gotta be careful," he added. "This is an injury where if we go too fast, you're right back to where you were again. We're gonna take every precaution possible, and I think Max understands and appreciates it, even though it can be frustrating for guys as competitive as him."

Scherzer last pitched on July 21, which was the first outing of his rehab assignment. The 37-year-old threw a total of 65 pitches across 3 1/3 innings for the Rumble Ponies, and the initial belief was that he might have been able to return to the Mets to start on Sunday in Miami. However, his oblique felt a little sore two days after his rehab start, following his in-between start routine. That's what led to the decision to give him at least one more rehab start.

Scherzer and the Mets have stressed the importance of taking every precautionary measure in his rehab to evade a setback.

"I cannot have a setback, I've got to come back healthy," Scherzer said on Saturday at LoanDepot Park. "I cannot have a setback, so I understand that, I will pitch when I'm ready to pitch."

In addition to Scherzer, the Mets' other ace, Jacob deGrom, will throw another live batting practice in the next day or two, says Showalter. This will be deGrom's third live BP since injuring his shoulder in spring training. He last threw a 20-pitch session on Saturday in Port St. Lucie, which went well. The two-time Cy Young Award winner could be evaluated for a rehab assignment after his next live BP.

Read More:

- These Mets Could Start All-Star Game

- Should Mets Bring Back Jonathan Villar?

- Mets' Francisco Lindor Still Persevering Through Broken Finger

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.