New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom expected to begin rehab assignment as next step.

It appears that this New York Mets' ace is about to get back into game action.

Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) is expected to begin a rehab assignment as his next step, with the Mets targeting Sunday in Port St. Lucie for the righty to make his first minor league start, per source.

As long as deGrom still feels good physically in the next few days, he is expected to take the hill in a rehab outing on Sunday against the Jupiter Hammerheads.

According to an additional source, the Mets will make a final decision on deGrom's next step on Saturday, which will be based off how he feels leading up to this date.

The New York Post first reported that the Mets are discussing the possibility of deGrom starting for Port St. Lucie on Sunday.

DeGrom will likely require three to five rehab starts, before being evaluated to rejoin the Mets rotation. But the latest update in his progression is a major development. Barring any setbacks, deGrom could return to the Mets by mid to late-July, with the more likely scenario coming after the All-Star break.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has not pitched in a regular season game since July 7, 2021. After making two Grapefruit League starts in spring training, deGrom landed on the IL with a shoulder injury on April 1, where he has resided ever since.

The Mets have the most wins in the National League at 47-29, but have seen their 10.5 game lead in the NL East shrink to just three games, thanks to a tough schedule in June and the surging Atlanta Braves.

The good news is that Max Scherzer is expected to rejoin the Mets rotation for his next turn, and it appears as though deGrom is progressing towards a return of his own in the coming weeks.

