Skip to main content

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom Expected to Begin Rehab Assignment as Next Step

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom expected to begin rehab assignment as next step.

It appears that this New York Mets' ace is about to get back into game action. 

Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) is expected to begin a rehab assignment as his next step, with the Mets targeting Sunday in Port St. Lucie for the righty to make his first minor league start, per source. 

As long as deGrom still feels good physically in the next few days, he is expected to take the hill in a rehab outing on Sunday against the Jupiter Hammerheads. 

According to an additional source, the Mets will make a final decision on deGrom's next step on Saturday, which will be based off how he feels leading up to this date. 

The New York Post first reported that the Mets are discussing the possibility of deGrom starting for Port St. Lucie on Sunday. 

DeGrom will likely require three to five rehab starts, before being evaluated to rejoin the Mets rotation. But the latest update in his progression is a major development. Barring any setbacks, deGrom could return to the Mets by mid to late-July, with the more likely scenario coming after the All-Star break. 

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has not pitched in a regular season game since July 7, 2021. After making two Grapefruit League starts in spring training, deGrom landed on the IL with a shoulder injury on April 1, where he has resided ever since. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets have the most wins in the National League at 47-29, but have seen their 10.5 game lead in the NL East shrink to just three games, thanks to a tough schedule in June and the surging Atlanta Braves. 

The good news is that Max Scherzer is expected to rejoin the Mets rotation for his next turn, and it appears as though deGrom is progressing towards a return of his own in the coming weeks. 

Read More:

Max Scherzer Believes He's Ready to Rejoin Mets

- Mets Injury Updates: Trevor May, Travis Jankowski

- These Mets Could Start All-Star Game

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jacob deGromMax ScherzerNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom Expected to Begin Rehab Assignment as Next Step

22 minutes ago

Luis Guillorme Has Earned Starting Role With New York Mets

5 hours ago

Max Scherzer Believes He's Ready to Rejoin New York Mets

15 hours ago
May 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) reacts after scoring a run against the St. Louis Cardinals on a ground out by Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
News

Luis Guillorme Has Earned Starting Role With New York Mets

By Rob Piersall5 hours ago
An announced crowd of 7,491, a Mirabito Stadium baseball record, saw Max Scherzer and James McCann rehab with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Reading won, 7-6. Mets Rehab At Rumble Ponies Gallery 008
News

Max Scherzer Believes He's Ready to Rejoin New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo15 hours ago
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom provides update on rehab.
News

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom Could Begin Rehab Assignment Soon

By Pat RagazzoJun 29, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Trevor May (65) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Trevor May, Travis Jankowski

By Pat RagazzoJun 29, 2022
Jun 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco says Umpire’s Missed Call 'Changed' his Start

By Pat RagazzoJun 29, 2022
Jun 23, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte (11) rounds the baes after hitting a home run against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Call-Up Ender Inciarte, Option Nick Plummer to Minors

By Pat RagazzoJun 28, 2022
May 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

Max Scherzer's Rehab Start Pushed Back to Wednesday

By Pat RagazzoJun 28, 2022
Jun 24, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates after scoring a run in the sixth inning with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) and center fielder Brandon Nimmo (back) in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
News

These New York Mets Could Start All-Star Game

By Pat RagazzoJun 28, 2022