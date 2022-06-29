Skip to main content

New York Mets Injury Updates: Trevor May, Travis Jankowski

NEW YORK - The Mets should be getting two additional reinforcements, besides Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, back sometime in July. 

Setup man Trevor May (stress reaction on right humerus) is headed for a followup CT scan on Thursday. If everything comes back clean, the righty will begin mound work/bullpen sessions by this weekend, as he told Inside the Mets on Tuesday. 

May says he feels great physically, and will move to facing live hitters after throwing several bullpen sessions. If all goes well in his progression, he is hoping to begin a rehab assignment shortly after the All-Star break in mid-July. 

May posted an 8.64 ERA across 8 1/3 innings this season, before landing on the IL on May 3. The Mets are expected to target a high-leverage relief pitcher ahead of the August 2 trade deadline, but the return of May will be a solid addition to the team's bullpen and should come around this date. 

The other reinforcement, outfielder Travis Jankowski (rehabbing from finger surgery), has begun baseball activities, which involves swinging the bat one-handed, doing two-handed tee work and running. Jankowski will continue to ramp up in his progression, and is eyeing a potential rehab assignment, which could begin at the end of next week. 

Jankowski brought speed and defense to the Mets' roster, while serving as a fourth outfielder and pinch-runner prior to suffering a left fourth metacarpal fracture in late-May. 

