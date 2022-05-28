Skip to main content

New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Provides Update on Rehab

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom provides update on rehab.

It has been a while since we’ve heard from New York Mets injured ace Jacob deGrom, who has been on the I.L. since April 1 with a stress reaction on his right scapula.

In his first public comments in over a month and a half, deGrom, who has been going through a throwing progression, provided an update on where he is at.

“So far everything has felt good," deGrom told reporters on Saturday at Citi Field. “I feel completely normal.”

According to deGrom, he threw long-toss from 135-feet on Friday prior to the Mets-Phillies series opener. The next step will be to move to mound work, albeit the righty does not know when that will happen. He will also require several rehab starts and will have to stretch out to four innings before he can return. 

The Mets are pleased with deGrom's progress and how his shoulder has responded to both high and low intensity days, but have not put a timeline on when he will rejoin the big-league rotation. Regardless, he is progressing towards a possible late June or early July return. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

DeGrom recently moved his rehab from Port St. Lucie to New York to be monitored by team officials. Following the Mets' six-game home stand, the 33-year-old will travel with the club on their upcoming 10-game west coast road trip to continue his progression. 

Read More:

Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill Throws First Bullpen Since Landing on IL

- New York Mets' Pete Alonso Playing Like NL MVP Candidate

- New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Heating Up at Plate

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jacob deGromNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Provides Update on Rehab

30 seconds ago

New York Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill Throws First Bullpen Since Landing on IL

10 hours ago

New York Mets Outfielder Travis Jankowski Undergoes Hand Surgery; What it Means

May 27, 2022
The Mets threw a combined no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Phillies on Friday night.
News

New York Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill Throws First Bullpen Since Landing on IL

By Pat Ragazzo10 hours ago
New York Mets outfielder Travis Jankowski undergoes hand surgery; what it means
News

New York Mets Outfielder Travis Jankowski Undergoes Hand Surgery; What it Means

By Pat RagazzoMay 27, 2022
May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) returns to the dugout after replacing the pitcher during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
News

Why New York Mets Must Capitalize on Upcoming Home Stand

By Pat RagazzoMay 27, 2022
New York Mets' Pete Alonso playing like NL MVP candidate.
News

New York Mets' Pete Alonso Playing Like NL MVP Candidate

By Pat RagazzoMay 27, 2022
May 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park.
News

New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Heating Up at Plate

By Pat RagazzoMay 27, 2022
Dwight Gooden to pitch in New York Mets' Old Timers' Game.
News

Dwight Gooden to Pitch in New York Mets' Old Timers' Game

By Pat RagazzoMay 26, 2022
Mets' Jacob deGrom
News

MLB Insider: How New York Mets Should Approach Jacob deGrom Contract Talks

By Pat RagazzoMay 26, 2022
New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry to attend Old Timers' Day.
News

New York Mets Legend Darryl Strawberry to Attend Old Timers' Day

By Pat RagazzoMay 26, 2022