New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom provides update on rehab.

It has been a while since we’ve heard from New York Mets injured ace Jacob deGrom, who has been on the I.L. since April 1 with a stress reaction on his right scapula.

In his first public comments in over a month and a half, deGrom, who has been going through a throwing progression, provided an update on where he is at.

“So far everything has felt good," deGrom told reporters on Saturday at Citi Field. “I feel completely normal.”

According to deGrom, he threw long-toss from 135-feet on Friday prior to the Mets-Phillies series opener. The next step will be to move to mound work, albeit the righty does not know when that will happen. He will also require several rehab starts and will have to stretch out to four innings before he can return.

The Mets are pleased with deGrom's progress and how his shoulder has responded to both high and low intensity days, but have not put a timeline on when he will rejoin the big-league rotation. Regardless, he is progressing towards a possible late June or early July return.

DeGrom recently moved his rehab from Port St. Lucie to New York to be monitored by team officials. Following the Mets' six-game home stand, the 33-year-old will travel with the club on their upcoming 10-game west coast road trip to continue his progression.

