How Jeff McNeil is Proving New York Mets Made Correct Decision

Jeff McNeil is currently writing his redemption story, and boy, is it a good one.

McNeil had another strong night for the Mets on Saturday at Citi Field, as he went 1-for-3 with a walk, with his one hit being a laser of a three-run home run into the upper deck in right field.

According to McNeil, he thinks he saw an eagle or another type of large bird crash into the upper deck seats in right field just before he launched his three-run shot into this section.

McNeil is currently hitting a cool .319/.374/.466 with a 139 wRC+ and .362 wOBA. His 1.8 fWAR has also already surpassed last year’s mark of 1.3, and he’s done it in roughly 80 less games.

Not only has his offense been good, but McNeil has three defensive runs saved at second base and one as an outfielder. His outs above average ranks in the 64th percentile according to Fangraphs as well.

The confidence McNeil has exuded this year is tangible.

An often angry and frustrated McNeil just one year ago has turned into a player that now celebrates his big moments with a shoulder dance. He told reporters on Saturday night that it’s meant to replicate Will Ferrell’s character “Chazz” from Wedding Crashers.

“I’m just living the dream right now,” McNeil said with a big grin after his big night.

McNeil’s 2021 season was easily the most disappointing of his career, as he struck out at a 13.6 percent clip, had a career low .109 ISO, had a 93 wRC+ and a meager triple slash of .251/.319/.360.

While his name was involved in some trade rumors this past offseason, the Mets opted to keep McNeil with hopes he could return to pre-2021 form.

So far, he has, as he ranks third in WAR for second baseman in all of baseball according to Fangraphs and is putting together an All-Star caliber campaign.

The Mets currently hold an 8.5 game lead in the National League East, and McNeil chalks that up to the team just playing “really solid baseball.”

“Everybody here has bought in, we come together,” McNeil told Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports on Saturday night. “Last year, at times, our hitting was on and our pitching wasn’t, our pitching was on and our hitting wasn’t, but I think everything is clicking this year.”

The bounce back campaign for McNeil is a tremendous benefit to the Mets, who have relied heavily on the 30-year-old since he was called up in 2018. If he continues doing what he has been, he might give his career year in 2019 a run for its money.

