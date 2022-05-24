Skip to main content

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil Responds to Heckler in Perfect Fashion

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil responds to heckler in perfect fashion.

The one with the heckler. 

The New York Mets blew out the San Francisco Giants in their series opener at Oracle Park on Monday night in a 13-3 rout (season-high for runs scored by Mets).

But in the top of the eighth inning while the game still remained within reach for San Francisco as the Mets led by four-runs, a Giants' fan began taunting Jeff McNeil in the batter's box for his lack of power. 

“Hey, McNeil! Work out those legs! You've got no power -- no power, McNeil!”

That's when McNeil responded in the best way - by knocking a two-run blast out of the park. 

McNeil's homer traveled 408-feet to right field, which was just his second long ball of the season. This was McNeil's first dinger since April 8 - his 30th birthday. 

Following McNeil's homer, the Mets went onto score five more runs in what turned into a laugher of a win for New York. This victory also came on manager Buck Showalter's 66th birthday. 

Coming off a rough 2021 campaign, McNeil has been one of the Mets' best hitters throughout the first 44 games of the regular season, slashing .311/.364/.444 across 165 plate appearances this year. 

The first place Mets currently have the most wins in the National League with a 29-15 record and are eight games up in the N.L. East. 

