New York Mets reliever Drew Smith shoots shot with Sports Illustrated model.

Drew Smith appears to be winning both on and off the field.

The New York Mets' relief pitcher has posted a dazzling 1.45 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across his first 17 appearances of the season.

And over the weekend, the 28-year-old tweeted at Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Cindy Kimberly, who he met at Citi Field last Thursday when she threw out the first pitch prior to the Mets' series winning victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Pete Alonso's walk-off home run. Smith served as SI Model Brooks Nader's catcher during the first pitch ceremony - but it looks like he had his eye on Kimberly.

“See you at another game this year @wolfcindy? 👀,” Smith wrote in a quote tweet on top of the Mets official account's post of the SI swimsuit models visit to Citi Field.

Mets fans immediately rushed to the replies to assist Smith by thanking him for committing fake acts of kindness in a hilarious attempt to strengthen his case for a reply.

"Drew I just wanted to say thank you for being such a great example for my kids," wrote die hard Mets fan and media personality KFC of Barstool Sports. "Yesterday it was career day for my daughter Shea in kindergarten and she said “when I grow up I want to be Drew Smith because he’s an inspiration for both the boys AND the girls. Thank you king."

"Wow Drew, thanks for letting me borrow your Lamborghini to pick up my grandma the other day," wrote youtube content creator and Mets fan Marc Luino: @GiraffeNeckMarc. "You are the man."

As a result, Kimberly, a 23-year-old model from the Netherlands, responded to Smith with the following tweet:

“lemme know next time you need a good luck charm 😌,” Kimberly tweeted.

Smith has quickly become one of the Mets' most reliable bullpen arms. This has helped the team get off to a 28-15 start to the regular season, which is good for an eight game lead in the National League East.

Read More:

- MLB Insider Names New York Mets Potential Suitors for Aaron Judge

- Bartolo Colon 'Hoping to Receive Opportunity' from New York Mets

- New York Mets Should Extend Brandon Nimmo

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.