New York Mets Top Prospect Could Make First MLB Start on Sunday

The Mets have been hit hard by the injury bug as of late, with several key pitchers and position players landing on the IL.

Infielders Eduardo Escobar (oblique) and Luis Guillorme (groin), plus catcher Tomas Nido (Illness) landed on the shelf recently. But the Mets' rotation is hurting the most, as right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco suffered an oblique strain, which will sideline him for at least the next few weeks, while another Mets starter, Taijuan Walker, might not be able to make his next turn in the rotation on Sunday due to a back injury.

So, if Walker, whose MRI revealed a bulging disc in his lower back (per reports), is unable to go this weekend, the Mets may look to call up top pitching prospect Jose Butto to take the mound.

According to former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, who's currently a member of the Mets' board of directors, Butto will get the nod if Walker needs more time to rest.

"If Taijuan Walker is not pitching on Sunday, get ready for Met rookie 'phenom' Jose Butto," Christie told The Carton & Roberts Show on WFAN.

The Mets have not yet announced their starting pitching probables for the final three games with the Phillies this weekend at Citizens Bank Park.

Butto was recently promoted to Triple-A Syracuse on August 8 and has since made two starts. However, he was pulled after just one inning on August 18, before joining the Mets' taxi squad in Philadelphia.

Butto, a righty, went 6-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 108 strikeouts for Double-A Binghamton this season, before moving to Triple-A. The 24-year-old tossed five innings and allowed three runs in his first outing with Syracuse.

Per MLB Pipeline, Butto, the Mets' No. 15 ranked prospect, is a strike thrower that has a deceptive delivery and a changeup that has helped him find some success on the mound in his minor league career. However, the youngster has not yet developed a third pitch, which could hurt him in the majors. His curveball sits in the low-80s and lacks bite.

The Mets already called up another top prospect earlier in the week, third baseman Brett Baty, who is filling in for Escobar and Guillorme. Baty cranked a two-run home run in his first career big-league at-bat.

