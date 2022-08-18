New York Mets Should Take Flier on Ken Giles

The New York Mets have used their last spot in the bullpen as a revolving door the last several weeks.

Adonis Medina, Yoan López, Sam Clay, Stephen Nogosek and R.J. Alvarez have all gotten innings recently.

Every team has a place for pitchers like that, though, with the Mets in a stretch run, tying up some loose ends to prep for the postseason should be a top priority.

At the very least, they should be checking the waiver wire for appealing arms. One that was released recently was Ken Giles, who has success as a closer and was finishing out games as recently as 2019.

Now 31-years-old, Giles returned from Tommy John surgery this year after undergoing the procedure in September 2020.

In five games at the MLB level this year, Giles didn't allow a run in 4.1 innings. At the time of his release, he was rehabbing shoulder tightness in the minors.

In five games in the minors for Giles during his rehab, he allowed two runs in five innings and struck out seven.

Giles has two primary pitches: a four-seam fastball and a slider. This season, his fastball averaged 94.8 mph, down a few notches from earlier in his career where he was hitting the 96-97 mph regularly on the gun.

In a small sample size, his strikeout rate (35.3 percent) this year was in line with his career numbers, though he has walked more batters this year than usual.

At worst, Giles doesn't pan out and it won't cost the Mets more than league minimum, but there is that potential he gives you quality innings like he once did in the bigs for many years.

