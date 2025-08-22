New York Mets add catching depth on minor league deal
The New York Mets are bringing back a familiar face to serve as catching depth in the upper levels of the minor leagues.
According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets have signed catcher Ali Sanchez to a minor league contract.
Sanchez was signed by the Mets as an international free agent out of Venezuela back in 2013. He spent time with the organization until being designated for assignment ahead of the 2021 season.
Sanchez, 28, made his MLB debut with the Mets back in the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign. He accumulated one hit in nine at-bats across five games.
Since being DFA'd by the Mets, Sanchez has bounced around to several organizations including the St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins. This season, Sanchez played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox in two brief stints.
In eight games with Toronto, Sanchez went 5-for-21 at the plate with a .571 OPS. In Boston, Sanchez appeared in only one game, where he received only one at-bat.
While playing for Toronto's Triple-A affiliate, Sanchez put up solid numbers this season. The Venezuelan catcher slashed .279/.347/.419 with a .766 OPS and 28 RBI in 54 games.
The Red Sox claimed Sanchez off waivers from the Blue Jays earlier in August, but he was designated for assignment just 10 days later.
In 47 career big-league games, Sanchez is 22-for-119 (.185 average) with a .458 OPS.
Mets starting catcher Francisco Alvarez was placed on the IL earlier in the week with a torn UCL in his thumb. As a result, the Mets called up catcher Hayden Senger from Triple-A and were thin on depth in the organization. They've now added an old friend in Sanchez to come in to play for Syracuse.
Alvarez's Outlook
Alvarez is going to eventually need surgery to repair his torn thumb. However, the Mets are hopeful that he will be able to return down the stretch of the season and play through the pain.
As reported by MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets believe that Alvarez has at least a 50 percent chance of being able to come back and play through his thumb injury.
This is a good sign for Alvarez and the Mets given that the young catcher was red-hot at the plate since coming back from a minor league demotion in late-July.
In the last two years, Alvarez, 23, has torn the UCL in both thumbs and broke his hamate bone.