New York Mets' offer for Kyle Tucker revealed

Widely considered the best available bat on the free agent market, Kyle Tucker’s market was quiet for most of the offseason, but it now appears to be picking up.

Days ago, former general manager Jim Duquette reported that the New York Mets had met with Tucker, a meeting that Mets On SI later confirmed and described as having gone well. Tucker has also met with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sources: Mets met with free agent star Kyle Tucker

The Mets have endured a frustrating offseason, remaining quiet after a disastrous 2025 campaign. However, if they are able to acquire Tucker, the narrative would flip in a big way.

Mets reported offer for Kyle Tucker revealed

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning in game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In his most recent article for The Athletic, Will Sammon reported on where the Mets currently stand in their pursuit of Tucker. According to Sammon, industry sources believe the Mets have offered Tucker a contract worth $120–140 million over three years.

That offer aligns with expectations from David Stearns, who has made his reluctance to hand out long-term contracts well known throughout the industry. The Mets’ best chance of swaying Tucker to Queens was always going to depend on his market remaining quiet and other teams declining to offer the long-term deal he is likely seeking.

Sammon also noted that both the Blue Jays and Dodgers may have offered more money to Tucker at this point, although that remains unknown. He added that Tucker could sign as soon as this week as his market has begun to pick up.

Where I believe the Mets’ range is for Kyle Tucker, plus more on their interest in the star free agent: https://t.co/V1dA8oPXm4 — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) January 13, 2026

Tucker has long been one of the top players in baseball since making his debut with the Houston Astros in 2018. In his first season outside of Houston with the Chicago Cubs, Tucker slashed .266/.377/.464 with an .841 OPS, 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a 4.6 bWAR over 136 games. The main concern with Tucker, and a possible reason his market has developed more slowly than that of other stars of his magnitude, is his injury history over the past two seasons.

Giving out a long-term contract to a player with such a history gives teams pause. After unloading a long-term contract in Brandon Nimmo, Stearns does not seem too keen on handing out another deal that would limit the Mets’ flexibility in future offseasons and block opportunities for young prospects to make their debuts, such as Carson Benge.

However, Tucker’s talent cannot be denied, and his impact for the Mets, likely batting behind Juan Soto, could provide the star power the team needs after losing Pete Alonso earlier in the offseason. Beating out both the Blue Jays and Dodgers, the teams that just met in the World Series, will not be easy. If last year’s pursuit of Soto is any indication, owner Steve Cohen has already proven he can pull off a move like this.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: