New York Mets Announce Full Old Timers' Day Roster

Back in February, the Mets announced they would hold Old Timers' Day at Citi Field, the first one in Queens in 27 years.

"Bringing back Old Timers' Day was one of the most passionate requests I heard from our fans," Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement when the day was announced. "As we celebrate our 60th anniversary season, having those legendary players return to the ballpark to hear cheers from Mets fans once again is the perfect way to honor our past."

On Wednesday, the full roster was announced for the event, that will take place on Aug. 27.

MANAGERS:

Terry Collins: 2011-17

Joe Torre: 1977-81

Willie Randolph: 2005-08

Bobby Valentine: 1996-02

PITCHERS:

Craig Anderson: RHP, 1962-64

Bartolo Colón: RHP, 2014-16

David Cone: RHP, 1987-92, 2003

Dennis Cook: LHP, 1998-01

Ron Darling: RHP, 1983-91

Steve Dillon: LHP, 1963-64

Sid Fernandez: LHP, 1984-93

John Franco: LHP, 1990-04

Dwight Gooden: RHP, 1984-94

Mike Hampton: LHP, 2000

Jay Hook: RHP, 1962-64

Terry Leach: RHP, 1981-82, 1985-89

Al Leiter: LHP, 1998-04

Skip Lockwood: RHP, 1975-79

Ed Lynch: RHP, 1980-86

Ken MacKenzie: LHP, 1962-63

Pat Mahomes: RHP, 1999-00

Pedro Martinez: RHP, 2005-08

Jon Matlack: LHP, 1971-77

Roger McDowell: RHP, 1985-89

Bobby Ojeda: LHP, 1986-90

Jesse Orosco: LHP, 1979-87

Glendon Rusch: LHP, 1999-01

Johan Santana: LHP, 2008-12

Doug Sisk: RHP, 1982-87

Steve Trachsel: RHP, 2001-06

Billy Wagner: LHP, 2006-09

Turk Wendell: RHP, 1997-01

INFIELDERS:

Edgardo Alfonzo: 1995-02

Wally Backman: 1980-88

Rico Brogna: 1994-96

Kevin Elster: 1986-92

Keith Hernandez: 1983-89

Howard Johnson: 1985-93

Ray Knight: 1984-86

Ed Kranepool: 1962-79

Félix Millán: 1973-77

Daniel Murphy: 2008-15

José Reyes: 2003-11, 2016-18

Rafael Santana: 1984-87

Tim Teufel: 1986-91

Robin Ventura: 1999-01

Todd Zeile: 2000-01, 2004

OUTFIELDERS:

Benny Agbayani: 1998-01

Endy Chávez: 2006-08

Cliff Floyd: 2003-06

Steve Henderson: 1977-80

Cleon Jones: 1963-75

Lee Mazzilli: 1976-81, 1986-89

Kevin Mitchell: 1984-86

Jay Payton: 1998-02

Art Shamsky: 1968-71

Darryl Strawberry: 1983-90

Ron Swoboda: 1965-70

Frank Thomas: 1962-64

Mookie Wilson: 1980-89

CATCHERS:

Todd Hundley: 1990-98

Mike Piazza: 1998-05

Todd Pratt: 1997-01

John Stearns: 1975-84

Josh Thole: 2009-12

According to the team, the gates for Citi Field will open at 3:30 p.m., with the opening ceremonies beginning at 4:30 p.m. The game will follow.

