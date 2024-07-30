New York Mets Land Big Trade Deadline Need From Lowly AL Team
The New York Mets were able to land a big need with time ticking down on the trade deadline on Tuesday.
With the 6 p.m. EST deadline rapidly approaching, the Mets acquired right-handed starting pitcher Paul Blackburn from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for no. 25 ranked prospect Kade Morris, as a source told Sports Illustrated.
ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan was the first to report on the news that Blackburn was going to New York in the deal.
Blackburn has missed over two months this season due to a stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot. He recently returned from the IL on July 26 and allowed four runs in five innings to the Los Angeles Angels.
That being said, the righty has been an All-Star in the past, and brings much-needed experience to shore up the Mets' starting rotation. He only has two full seasons in the big-leagues under his belt, which have come in the past two years. The 30-year-old has a 4.83 ERA in 77 career starts.
Morris, the piece the Mets gave up, was their 2023 third-round pick in the MLB Draft out of Nevada. The 25-year-old right-handed starter was pitching to a 3.51 ERA between High-A Brooklyn and Low-A St. Lucie this year.
Blackburn has another year of team control, so he will likely factor into the Mets' rotation in 2025 as well.
The Mets lost Kodai Senga to a high-grade calf strain after he made just one start this year. Senga is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. Rookie starter Christian Scott also suffered a UCL sprain, putting his timeline in question at the moment, too.
New York could still add more bullpen help before the deadline finishes, but time is running out.