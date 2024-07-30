Inside The Mets

New York Mets Land Big Trade Deadline Need From Lowly AL Team

The New York Mets are acquiring a big need in a deal with a lowly AL club.

Pat Ragazzo

May 8, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics starter Paul Blackburn (58) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
May 8, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics starter Paul Blackburn (58) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Mets were able to land a big need with time ticking down on the trade deadline on Tuesday.

With the 6 p.m. EST deadline rapidly approaching, the Mets acquired right-handed starting pitcher Paul Blackburn from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for no. 25 ranked prospect Kade Morris, as a source told Sports Illustrated.

ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan was the first to report on the news that Blackburn was going to New York in the deal.

Blackburn has missed over two months this season due to a stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot. He recently returned from the IL on July 26 and allowed four runs in five innings to the Los Angeles Angels.

That being said, the righty has been an All-Star in the past, and brings much-needed experience to shore up the Mets' starting rotation. He only has two full seasons in the big-leagues under his belt, which have come in the past two years. The 30-year-old has a 4.83 ERA in 77 career starts.

Morris, the piece the Mets gave up, was their 2023 third-round pick in the MLB Draft out of Nevada. The 25-year-old right-handed starter was pitching to a 3.51 ERA between High-A Brooklyn and Low-A St. Lucie this year.

Blackburn has another year of team control, so he will likely factor into the Mets' rotation in 2025 as well.

The Mets lost Kodai Senga to a high-grade calf strain after he made just one start this year. Senga is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. Rookie starter Christian Scott also suffered a UCL sprain, putting his timeline in question at the moment, too.

New York could still add more bullpen help before the deadline finishes, but time is running out.

Published |Modified
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He appears on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11, SNY and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News