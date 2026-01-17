Mets showing interest in reunion with underrated starter

There is now about a month from spring training, and the New York Mets' starting rotation is still in an equally unsettling place as it was to close out the 2025 campaign.

The good news is that the Mets appear to have found an ace in Nolan McLean. They can likely depend on Clay Holmes to be a steady, consistent piece of their rotation, as well. But there are a lot of question marks outside of that. Nobody knows what to expect from Kodai Senga or Sean Manaea after disappointing 2025 campaigns. David Peterson collapsed down the stretch, and while Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong appear to have much potential, it's unclear how much New York can expect from them in 2026.

Then again, both Sproat and Tong could be used as trade pieces, and recent reports have indicated that a deal for Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta could be on the table right now.

Sep 18, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jonah Tong (21) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But if a deal for Peralta or another trade for a starting pitcher doesn't happen, the Mets might need to look elsewhere to try to add value to their staff before the 2026 season begins.

And in doing so, the Mets could pursue a reunion with a familiar face.

Insider reveals Mets 'have shown interest' in Griffin Canning reunion

In a January 15 article, Jon Heyman of the New York Post conveyed that the Mets are showing interest in Griffin Canning.

Canning signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Mets last offseason after a disappointing 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels. While few people expected Canning to make much of an impact on the Mets' staff, he performed great to start the season, posting a 7-3 record with a 3.77 ERA and 70 strikeouts across 76.1 innings pitched (16 starts).

Jun 15, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Griffin Canning (46) walks to the dugout during the middle of the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Canning suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during a game in June, which ended his season. But he clearly made a good impression on the Mets, if the team is willing to take a risk and reunite with a guy who will likely miss the start of the 2026 season as he works back to being healthy enough to pitch.

While signing Canning would be a nice story, he isn't the frontline starter that Mets fans are seeking. But he could be a nice complement to a Freddy Peralta trade to add more depth to New York's staff, in case some of the aforementioned question marks don't work out.

